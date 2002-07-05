Home
Mobile
Forum
News
Cookbook
FaceBook Us
T-Shirts etc.:
Europe
/
Worldwide.
e
B
a
y
Motorsport
Links
Advertising
Live Chat
Site Partners:
SpotterGuides
MotorsportAds
MotorsTV (Sky 447)
Related Sites:
Your Link Here
TenTenths Motorsport Forum
>
Single Seater Racing
>
Formula One
Osella Alfa at Auction in Spa
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Register
Gallery
News
FAQ
Calendar
Mark Forums Read
Home
«
Previous Thread
|
Formula One
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Today, 11:31 (Ref:3735455)
#
1
Maxwell1430
Rookie
Join Date: May 2017
Posts: 1
Osella Alfa at Auction in Spa
<script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script>
does anyone know who owns the Osella that was for sale at the recent Bonhams auction ? I sent an email as it was passed in but didn't hear back.
Maxwell1430
View Public Profile
Find More Posts by Maxwell1430
Home
«
Previous Thread
|
Formula One
|
Next Thread
»
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
Yahoo! MyWeb
BlinkList
ma.gnol.ia
Windows Live
Mr Wong
Facebook
Reddit
Furl
Technorati
Newsvine
TailRank
Mixx
Home
«
Previous Thread
|
Formula One
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
My CP
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
10 Tenths Motorsport
Announcements and Feedback
Chat Room
Single Seater Racing
Formula One
Predictions Contest & Fun
Formula Teddy Out The Pram
Indycar Series
Fantasy League/Predictions Contest
ChampCar World Series
IRL Indycar Series
National & International Single Seaters
A1GP
Club Level Single Seaters
Formula Ford
Saloon & Sportscar Racing
Sportscar & GT Racing
24 Heures du Mans
Predictions Competitions
Australasian Touring Cars.
Antrodemus Supercars Fantasy Championship
New Zealand Motor Racing
WTCC & European Touring Car Series
National & Club Racing
NASCAR & Stock Car Racing
NASCAR Fantasy Racing
Historic Racing & Motorsport History
Historic Racing Today
Historic Racing Calendar
Motorsport History
The Driver Files
Historic Image Archive
The Chassis History Archive
Turnstyle Prints
Other Motorsports
Rallying & Rallycross
Video Clips
Bike Racing
Kart Racing
Hillclimb and Sprint
Drifting
Racing Talk
Marshals Forum
Marshals Needed
MarshalsGuide.com
Racers Forum
Racers Classifieds
Racing Technology
Motorsport Art & Photography
Trackside
Events Calendar
My Track Designs
Tributes Forum
Press Releases
Road Car Forums
Road Car Forum
Classic Cars
Track Day Forum
General Forums
Armchair Enthusiast
Virtual Racers
Cool Sites
Similar Threads
Thread
Thread Starter
Forum
Replies
Last Post
Osella F2s
Dan Rear
Motorsport History
3
23 Nov 2012
13:20
Abarth Osella PA1-07
Mackmot
Motorsport History
15
14 Dec 2011
13:52
Merzario 1972 Abarth Osella
pinguino
Motorsport History
7
5 Jan 2003
22:25
Osella History
Osella
Motorsport History
4
17 Dec 2002
20:41
A real Osella
Osella
Formula One
38
5 Jul 2002
20:04
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT. The time now is
13:10
.
-- 10Tenths - Liquid
---- Mobile
---- 10Tenths - Solid
---- 10Tenths - Widescreen
-- Mallett Racing
-- Aysedasi's Le Mans
-- Ashmore Racing
-- Planet LeMans
-- Chassis Archive
---- Child of Chassis Archive
Contact Us
-
TenTenths Motorsport
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016
Royalridge Computing.
All Rights Reserved.