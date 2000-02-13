DansHorizon Rookie

Join Date: May 2017 Posts: 1

Why Is It So Hard To Get To British Circuits? <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> I have been researching and attempting to get to circuits for many months, with much struggle. Circuits such as Brands Hatch, Snetterton, Silverstone, etc are very poorly serviced by transport links on race day.



Unfortunately I am not well off enough to have a car and living in London the transport links of trains are actually very good. However you look at Snetterton, it has a train station less than half a mile away. Is it open on racedays? No. Are there bus links from nearer towns, no.



Brands Hatch, miles away from a station and does it have a bus link? No.

It is highly frustrating being a motorsport fan and not being able to get to events.

Does anyone have a suggestion that does not involve tons of money or getting a car? I have been researching and attempting to get to circuits for many months, with much struggle. Circuits such as Brands Hatch, Snetterton, Silverstone, etc are very poorly serviced by transport links on race day.Unfortunately I am not well off enough to have a car and living in London the transport links of trains are actually very good. However you look at Snetterton, it has a train station less than half a mile away. Is it open on racedays? No. Are there bus links from nearer towns, no.Brands Hatch, miles away from a station and does it have a bus link? No.It is highly frustrating being a motorsport fan and not being able to get to events.Does anyone have a suggestion that does not involve tons of money or getting a car?