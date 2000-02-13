Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: trackrooms.co.uk Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Racing Talk > Trackside
Reload this Page Why Is It So Hard To Get To British Circuits?
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Trackside | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 13:14 (Ref:3735467)   #1
DansHorizon
Rookie
 
Join Date: May 2017
Posts: 1
DansHorizon should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Why Is It So Hard To Get To British Circuits?
I have been researching and attempting to get to circuits for many months, with much struggle. Circuits such as Brands Hatch, Snetterton, Silverstone, etc are very poorly serviced by transport links on race day.

Unfortunately I am not well off enough to have a car and living in London the transport links of trains are actually very good. However you look at Snetterton, it has a train station less than half a mile away. Is it open on racedays? No. Are there bus links from nearer towns, no.

Brands Hatch, miles away from a station and does it have a bus link? No.
It is highly frustrating being a motorsport fan and not being able to get to events.
Does anyone have a suggestion that does not involve tons of money or getting a car?
DansHorizon is online now  
Quote
Old Today, 13:42 (Ref:3735471)   #2
crmalcolm
Veteran
 
crmalcolm's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2007
Italy
Posts: 1,716
crmalcolm should be qualifying in the top 10 on the gridcrmalcolm should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
In answer to the question of why is it so hard - some of it is down the fact that people don't like living near the noise of a race circuit. As a result, the circuits are located away from normal centres of population, and so other than race day there would be little demand for public transport to the locations of tracks.

What can be done about it? - A difficult question because you will be asking for venues to invest in transport infrastructure that they are the only customer - much cheaper to rent fields and host parking there.

In your situation, one thing that might be worth doing is when you have an event you want to attend - see if someone else on here is travelling from/past your location?

In fact - I wonder whether the site organisers here might consider hosting 'car-pool' threads for UK based events? A place where people can arrange to share transport and in turn reduce the overall burden on venues for parking?
crmalcolm is offline  
__________________
"Wasn't fair! I brake for animals, Lewis doesn't"
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Trackside | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Trackside | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
Why Indy Circuit is so hard on tyres? Greenback Formula One 7 8 Jul 2006 13:37
Chevy Working Hard To Get Competitive... GP Racer IRL Indycar Series 6 20 Oct 2004 08:36
Kenny working hard to get back in shape rustyfan IRL Indycar Series 9 20 Feb 2004 19:10
Why is GPL So hard Mackmot Virtual Racers 6 13 Feb 2000 18:13


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 14:40.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.