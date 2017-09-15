2018 FIA F2 Silly Season

chunterer Race Official Race Official Veteran



Quote: cds_uk Originally Posted by I thought it was probably time to get this going, the obvious rumour is Gelael to Prema, quite who joins him there is another matter though, maybe Nato? Also where will Norris and Russell end up, DAMS dream team perhaps?



Hopefully some if the seasoned journeymen clear off but teams need money. Now Illott is on the FDA he could be at Prema too, probably alongside a returning Fuoco (unless he is dropped!)Hopefully some if the seasoned journeymen clear off but teams need money.