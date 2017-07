redstyle82 Rookie

Join Date: Feb 2017 Posts: 1

F1 monaco and virtual reality Hi guys,



i've found this video and i want to share it with you



https://youtu.be/a3YEnfIUVI8



as you can see virtual reality have done giant steps and now it can be really the future of the entertainment!



Don't seems to be INSIDE the car?!



AMAZING Hi guys,i've found this video and i want to share it with youas you can see virtual reality have done giant steps and now it can be really the future of the entertainment!Don't seems to be INSIDE the car?!AMAZING