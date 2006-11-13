Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
2017 R11 Hungary Results
We pass the half way point and enter into the second half with Hungary

Congrats go to Team Foggy Notion and AZBarbarians2017 who share the event win with 88 points. Redneck Racing was next on 85 points.

In the overall Little Hotels with 976 points, has seen their lead trimmed slightly to "just the" 81 points over Team F1 on 895points. Team Foggy Notion swap places with SBF Racing, TFN jump from 5th to 3rd with 891points, SBF Racing drop from 3rd to 5th on 877points. SuperchilliF1 remains in 4th with 879points.

In the fantasy drivers, Hamilton leads Vettel by 18 points with Bottas in 3rd a further 53 behind. The full table is as always below.

We Now enter the summer break but that doesn't mean the driver transfer market is closed. If you want to make a change you still can, post the substitution in the main thread, remember to keep your team unique and within budget. The cut off is as always the start of FP1, that's Friday the 25th of August.
Attached Thumbnails
Qually result.jpg   Hun Race result.jpg   Team Scores.jpg  

Overall after Hun.jpg   Fantasy after Hun.jpg  
