Mike Bell
2017 AvD Historic Marathon ?
Copied from Nurburgring Oldtimer thread. Would be a good idea maybe for anyone half interested in entering in 2017 to register an interest-

(Originally posted by Sam Binfield) I have heard (via Facebook) that the organisers are looking into the possibility of running the Historic Marathon again in 2017, assuming that there is enough interest. Katarina Kyvalova is currently collating interest from UK drivers to feedback to the organisers so that they can make a decision at the end of January. I know that several Tenthers have taken part in the past so I suspect this may be of interest to at least a few (myself included ). Please find a copy of Katarina's post below:

"AvD Historic Marathon 2017 on the Nordschleife (Oldtimer Grand Prix 11-13. August)

I talked to AvD today and the good news is, that the Historic Marathon is happening in 2017 again in case they get enough entries (min 120 cars). I promised to help out and make research if there is enough interest among UK driver. According to the level of interest the AvD will make final decision by the end of January.

Please let me know via FB or message me if you are interested to join the race. "

Would be good to get contact details for Katarina- Sam, do you have?
