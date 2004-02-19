Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Today, 11:23   #1
Mike Bell
Join Date: Sep 2008
England
Attleborough- 5 minutes from Snet!
Posts: 7,856
ANY 2017 NEW YEAR 'REVOLUTIONS' ?
OK, it's that time of year when folk make so called 'New Year Resolutions' and then forget / break them quite quickly....

So, anyone prepared to declare to the world any personal Historic Racing resolution for 2017?

To start the ball rolling, here's one from me-

March 2017 will mark 10 years since Gilbert Gilbern first entered a motorsport event, so I reckon a special 'New Adventure' is needed in 2017 to mark our 10 year partnership. My resolution is to find one and do it!

Question is, what should it be, maybe the Nurburgring Historic Marathon, a rally / tour, hillclimb, or something completely different?
"And you gotta keep goin' down the long black road" ELO
Today, 12:13   #2
andy97
Join Date: Aug 2003
United Kingdom
Castle Donington
Posts: 3,530
I am definitely hoping to finally rally the Mk2 Escort I have for the first time in 2017!
Yes, I know my judgement is suspect - I am a Wolves fan after all.
