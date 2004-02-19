Mike Bell Race Official Race Official Veteran



ANY 2017 NEW YEAR 'REVOLUTIONS' ?

OK, it's that time of year when folk make so called 'New Year Resolutions' and then forget / break them quite quickly....



So, anyone prepared to declare to the world any personal Historic Racing resolution for 2017?



To start the ball rolling, here's one from me-



March 2017 will mark 10 years since Gilbert Gilbern first entered a motorsport event, so I reckon a special 'New Adventure' is needed in 2017 to mark our 10 year partnership. My resolution is to find one and do it!



