delta Subscriber Veteran



Join Date: Oct 2007 Reading UK Posts: 6,194

Copenhagen Historic GP I'm on the ferry do another Delta trip has begun . I will keep you posted but I am looking forward to this new adventure. No customers to run so just me in the F J race . I'm on the ferry do another Delta trip has begun . I will keep you posted but I am looking forward to this new adventure. No customers to run so just me in the F J race .