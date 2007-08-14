knighty Veteran



Join Date: Nov 2005 Essex Posts: 1,251

Torro Rosso - HONDA There is now a lot of rumblings that this may happen in 2018.....with the possibility of Honda also buying TR completely some time in the future.



Then you look around and you think who would Honda want to run it?......well their old mate Ron Dennis is currently twiddling his thumbs and sold all his McLaren shares, I cannot see him being idle for too long, he is the sort of person that always bounces back, and he has Hondas ear and is trusted by them.



I also read one of the issues that finally scuppered the Sauber-Honda deal is Mclaren were not prepared to share their gearbox, probably as Sauber were historically too close to Ferrari.......but they might with RorroRosso if then know Ron is involved.....hmmmm



