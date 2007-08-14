Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Torro Rosso - HONDA
There is now a lot of rumblings that this may happen in 2018.....with the possibility of Honda also buying TR completely some time in the future.

Then you look around and you think who would Honda want to run it?......well their old mate Ron Dennis is currently twiddling his thumbs and sold all his McLaren shares, I cannot see him being idle for too long, he is the sort of person that always bounces back, and he has Hondas ear and is trusted by them.

I also read one of the issues that finally scuppered the Sauber-Honda deal is Mclaren were not prepared to share their gearbox, probably as Sauber were historically too close to Ferrari.......but they might with RorroRosso if then know Ron is involved.....hmmmm

One to watch for sure.....
Then you look around and you think who would Honda want to run it?......well their old mate Ron Dennis is currently twiddling his thumbs and sold all his McLaren shares, I cannot see him being idle for too long, he is the sort of person that always bounces back, and he has Hondas ear and is trusted by them.
Being pedantic, but McLaren haven't purchased all of Dennis' shares, yet. They are taking them back in tranches, and are having to raise the money to do so. They recently started the process, and have secured funding for the first tranche by using around 19 of the past race cars in their collection as collateral for the loan.

So often nothing in F1 is quite as it seems.
