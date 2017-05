JohnD Veteran



Three Sisters Circuit closes! Three Sisters is/was a kart circuit, big enough to be used for testing, tarmac rallies and other events. And it has just gone bust! See:



For many, and not just karters, this will be a great disappointment.



