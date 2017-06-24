Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Single Seater Racing > Formula One > Predictions Contest & Fun
Reload this Page [Official] Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Predictions Contest 2017 - Round 8 of 20 - Results
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Predictions Contest & Fun | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 09:17 (Ref:3749401)   #1
Born Racer
Race Official
Veteran
 
Born Racer's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2005
Posts: 6,945
Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Predictions Contest 2017 - Round 8 of 20 - Results
What happened

The unpredictable race in Baku resulted in the lowest average score of the season, at 58 points. Congratulations to both Notso Swift and Grandpa_Rob who scored the first tie for the win in 2017, both on 68 points.

Here were your predictions: http://tentenths.com/forum/showthread.php?t=150777

Notso Swift and wolfhound were the only predictors to guess the top two correct, with Ricciardo in first and Bottas in second. Meanwhile the only other correct finishing position predictions were by Notso Swift with Hamilton in 5th and stripedcat with Bottas in 2nd.

Nobody guessed the qualifying top three, but both championship leader stripedcat and Born Racer Fan were the closest, predicting the front of the grid exactly correctly.

Everybody predicted either 5 or 6 of the top 10 finishers, with Grandpa_Rob guessing six of them just one place out of where they ended up coming.

For the first time ever, nobody guessed either the driver of the day, driver of the Grand Prix, team of the Grand Prix, nor the rate the Grand Prix score. Nobody predicted Ferraris first fastest pit stop of the season either, at 2.52 seconds with Vettel.

You can now predict for Austria: http://tentenths.com/forum/showthrea...00#post3749400

Winners so far this season
Australia: stripedcat
China: Born Racer
Bahrain: karting
Russia: Born Racer
Spain: Notso Swift
Monaco: F1Guy
Canada: Born Racer
Azerbaijan: Notso Swift and Grandpa_Rob

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Results

1. Ricciardo
2. Bottas
3. Stroll
4. Vettel
5. Hamilton
6. Ocon
7. Magnussen
8. Sainz
9. Alonso
10. Wehrlein

Qualifying
1. Hamilton
2. Bottas
3. Räikkönen

Fastest lap: Vettel
Fastest pitstop: Ferrari
Weather: Dry
formula1.com Driver of the Day: Stroll
Driver of the Grand Prix: Stroll
Team of the Grand Prix: McLaren
Rate the Grand Prix: 9

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Predictions Contest Results

1. Notso Swift 68
= Grandpa_Rob 68
3. Born Racer Fan 65
4. wolfhound 61
5. smellysocks 52
= stripedcat 52
7. Born Racer 49
8. F1Guy 46

Championship Standings after Round 8 of 20
1. stripedcat 681
2. wolfhound 668
3. Born Racer 662
4. F1Guy 660
5. Born Racer Fan 658
6. smellysocks 629
7. Notso Swift 619
8. Grandpa_Rob 613
9. karting 384
10. steve_r 275
11. Greem 179
12. Inigo Montoya 157
13. Skam85 76
14. Mies7337 73
15. Oldtony 70
Born Racer is offline  
__________________
Montgolfière Racing
Quote
Old Today, 09:23 (Ref:3749403)   #2
Notso Swift
Veteran
 
Notso Swift's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2006
United Nations
37deg 46'52.36" S 144deg 59' 01.83"E
Posts: 1,727
Notso Swift should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
I honestly think I was drunk when I did those tips
Notso Swift is offline  
__________________
Contrary to popular opinion, I do have mechanical sympathy, I always feel sorry for the cars I drive.
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Predictions Contest & Fun | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Predictions Contest & Fun | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
2017 FORMULA 1 AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX - Grand Prix Weekend Thread F1Guy Formula One 351 Yesterday 18:33
[Official] Team of the Grand Prix: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2017 Born Racer Formula One 19 29 Jun 2017 11:07
[Official] Rate the Grand Prix: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2017 Born Racer Formula One 23 28 Jun 2017 20:20
[Official] Driver of the Grand Prix: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2017 Born Racer Formula One 36 28 Jun 2017 17:22
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Predictions Contest 2017 - Round 8 of 20 - Entries Born Racer Predictions Contest & Fun 8 24 Jun 2017 12:59


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 11:22.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.