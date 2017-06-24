What happened
The unpredictable race in Baku resulted in the lowest average score of the season, at 58 points. Congratulations to both Notso Swift and Grandpa_Rob who scored the first tie for the win in 2017, both on 68 points.
Notso Swift and wolfhound were the only predictors to guess the top two correct, with Ricciardo in first and Bottas in second. Meanwhile the only other correct finishing position predictions were by Notso Swift with Hamilton in 5th and stripedcat with Bottas in 2nd.
Nobody guessed the qualifying top three, but both championship leader stripedcat and Born Racer Fan were the closest, predicting the front of the grid exactly correctly.
Everybody predicted either 5 or 6 of the top 10 finishers, with Grandpa_Rob guessing six of them just one place out of where they ended up coming.
For the first time ever, nobody guessed either the driver of the day, driver of the Grand Prix, team of the Grand Prix, nor the rate the Grand Prix score. Nobody predicted Ferraris first fastest pit stop of the season either, at 2.52 seconds with Vettel.
Winners so far this season
Australia: stripedcat
China: Born Racer
Bahrain: karting
Russia: Born Racer
Spain: Notso Swift
Monaco: F1Guy
Canada: Born Racer
Azerbaijan: Notso Swift and Grandpa_Rob
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Results
1. Ricciardo
2. Bottas
3. Stroll
4. Vettel
5. Hamilton
6. Ocon
7. Magnussen
8. Sainz
9. Alonso
10. Wehrlein
Qualifying
1. Hamilton
2. Bottas
3. Räikkönen
Fastest lap: Vettel
Fastest pitstop: Ferrari
Weather: Dry
formula1.com Driver of the Day: Stroll
Driver of the Grand Prix: Stroll
Team of the Grand Prix: McLaren
Rate the Grand Prix: 9
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Predictions Contest Results
1. Notso Swift 68
= Grandpa_Rob 68
3. Born Racer Fan 65
4. wolfhound 61
5. smellysocks 52
= stripedcat 52
7. Born Racer 49
8. F1Guy 46
Championship Standings after Round 8 of 20
1. stripedcat 681
2. wolfhound 668
3. Born Racer 662
4. F1Guy 660
5. Born Racer Fan 658
6. smellysocks 629
7. Notso Swift 619
8. Grandpa_Rob 613
9. karting 384
10. steve_r 275
11. Greem 179
12. Inigo Montoya 157
13. Skam85 76
14. Mies7337 73
15. Oldtony 70