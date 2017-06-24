Born Racer Race Official Race Official Veteran



Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Predictions Contest 2017 - Round 8 of 20 - Results

What happened



The unpredictable race in Baku resulted in the lowest average score of the season, at 58 points. Congratulations to both Notso Swift and Grandpa_Rob who scored the first tie for the win in 2017, both on 68 points.



Here were your predictions:



Notso Swift and wolfhound were the only predictors to guess the top two correct, with Ricciardo in first and Bottas in second. Meanwhile the only other correct finishing position predictions were by Notso Swift with Hamilton in 5th and stripedcat with Bottas in 2nd.



Nobody guessed the qualifying top three, but both championship leader stripedcat and Born Racer Fan were the closest, predicting the front of the grid exactly correctly.



Everybody predicted either 5 or 6 of the top 10 finishers, with Grandpa_Rob guessing six of them just one place out of where they ended up coming.



For the first time ever, nobody guessed either the driver of the day, driver of the Grand Prix, team of the Grand Prix, nor the rate the Grand Prix score. Nobody predicted Ferraris first fastest pit stop of the season either, at 2.52 seconds with Vettel.



You can now predict for Austria:



Winners so far this season

Australia: stripedcat

China: Born Racer

Bahrain: karting

Russia: Born Racer

Spain: Notso Swift

Monaco: F1Guy

Canada: Born Racer

Azerbaijan: Notso Swift and Grandpa_Rob



Azerbaijan Grand Prix Results



1. Ricciardo

2. Bottas

3. Stroll

4. Vettel

5. Hamilton

6. Ocon

7. Magnussen

8. Sainz

9. Alonso

10. Wehrlein



Qualifying

1. Hamilton

2. Bottas

3. Räikkönen



Fastest lap: Vettel

Fastest pitstop: Ferrari

Weather: Dry

formula1.com Driver of the Day: Stroll

Driver of the Grand Prix: Stroll

Team of the Grand Prix: McLaren

Rate the Grand Prix: 9



Azerbaijan Grand Prix Predictions Contest Results



1. Notso Swift 68

= Grandpa_Rob 68

3. Born Racer Fan 65

4. wolfhound 61

5. smellysocks 52

= stripedcat 52

7. Born Racer 49

8. F1Guy 46



Championship Standings after Round 8 of 20

1. stripedcat 681

2. wolfhound 668

3. Born Racer 662

4. F1Guy 660

5. Born Racer Fan 658

6. smellysocks 629

7. Notso Swift 619

8. Grandpa_Rob 613

9. karting 384

10. steve_r 275

11. Greem 179

12. Inigo Montoya 157

13. Skam85 76

14. Mies7337 73

