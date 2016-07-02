Notso Swift Veteran



1. Ricciardo

2. Hamilton

3. Verstappen

4. Räikkönen

5. Vettel

6. Bottas

7. Perez

8. Kvyat

9. Ocon

10. Alonso



Qualifying

1. Hamilton

2. Bottas

3. Ricciardo





Fastest lap: Hamilton

Fastest pitstop:Williams

Weather: Dry

formula1.com Driver of the Day: Verstappen

Driver of the Grand Prix:Ricciardo

Team of the Grand Prix:Red Bull

Rate the Grand Prix: 6



