[Race] Austrian Grand Prix 2017  Round 9 of 20  Grand Prix Weekend Thread
Austrian Grand Prix 2017  Round 9 of 20  Grand Prix Weekend Thread
Formula arrives in Austria as part of the fast paced set of mid-summer races. With long straights, the track is fast and engine performance is key to success. Can Hamilton repeat his win from last year? The press is eager to push forward poor relations between Hamilton and Vettel left over from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Will that be a factor in this race? Can McLaren/Honda show new form with an upgraded engine package for both drivers?

Circuit Map



2016 Race Report

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2016_Austrian_Grand_Prix

Discuss!
I didn't watch any video of it, but the transcript of Thursday's press conference was painful. Both Vettel and Hamilton (particularly Vettel) didn't want to dwell on the incident from last race, but the press was having none of it and pressed hard.

https://www.motorsport.com/f1/news/a...milton-927262/

Richard
