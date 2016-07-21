Richard Casto Subscriber Veteran



Austrian Grand Prix 2017  Round 9 of 20  Grand Prix Weekend Thread <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> Formula arrives in Austria as part of the fast paced set of mid-summer races. With long straights, the track is fast and engine performance is key to success. Can Hamilton repeat his win from last year? The press is eager to push forward poor relations between Hamilton and Vettel left over from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Will that be a factor in this race? Can McLaren/Honda show new form with an upgraded engine package for both drivers?



Circuit Map







2016 Race Report



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2016_Austrian_Grand_Prix



