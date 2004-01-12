Blue Book flagging

Hi,
New here, been marshalling about a year, done a handful of circuit & speed events.
There were some discussions with regard to flagging on my last event. I was told all the information could be found in the Blue Book. I've had a look and have found page 284. Is there any other more in depth reading I could look at?
The specific questions raised were:
Is a green flag required on a Safety Car start (rather than a formation start)?
Should yellow with red stripe be used for track debris such as bodywork or should it be a single waved yellow?
With regard to Yellow and red, should it always be held stationary? Possibly in 2016 there was a waved option for slippery surface imminent but I am unable to find this in 2017 issue.
Another one while I'm here
White flag for slow moving race vehicle, waved in section, stationary on next section.
What happens if the car comes to a stop in your section, do you swap to yellow? Would you double yellow with a driver out of the car?
Thanks