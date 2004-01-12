Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Old Today, 13:22
Rick101
Join Date: Jul 2017
Blue Book flagging
Hi,

New here, been marshalling about a year, done a handful of circuit & speed events.

There were some discussions with regard to flagging on my last event. I was told all the information could be found in the Blue Book. I've had a look and have found page 284. Is there any other more in depth reading I could look at?

The specific questions raised were:

Is a green flag required on a Safety Car start (rather than a formation start)?

Should yellow with red stripe be used for track debris such as bodywork or should it be a single waved yellow?

With regard to Yellow and red, should it always be held stationary? Possibly in 2016 there was a waved option for slippery surface imminent but I am unable to find this in 2017 issue.

Another one while I'm here

White flag for slow moving race vehicle, waved in section, stationary on next section.
What happens if the car comes to a stop in your section, do you swap to yellow? Would you double yellow with a driver out of the car?

Thanks
Last edited by Rick101; Today at 13:36.
Old Today, 13:58
The Fat Clerk
Join Date: Oct 2004
England
Mallory Park
A good place to look is:

https://www.marshals.co.uk/wp-conten...arshalling.pdf

Its on the MotorSport safety Fund website and covers all aspects of marshalling
Old Today, 14:03
Dave Brand
Join Date: Dec 2001
England
Hadfield, Derbyshire (UK)
Just a few observations from the world's worst flaggie!

Quote:
Originally Posted by Rick101 View Post
Is a green flag required on a Safety Car start (rather than a formation start)?
Yes. It should be shown at every post for one lap, but don't take the waved yellow & SC board & show the green flag until you see it at an adjacent post on either side.

Quote:
Should yellow with red stripe be used for track debris such as bodywork or should it be a single waved yellow?
You'll get a variety of opinions on this. It's a judgement call, but one rule of thumb that's often quoted is: if they'll run over it, show the striped flag, is they'll run into it, show a yellow.

Try to use yellows as little as possible consistent with safety. If you show a yellow flag you are in effect stopping racing over your sector. The drivers have paid a lot of money to race; help them get maximum value for money!

Quote:
With regard to Yellow and red, should it always be held stationary? Possibly in 2016 there was a waved option for slippery surface imminent but I am unable to find this in 2017 issue.
Q 15.1 (h)

Quote:
White flag for slow moving race vehicle, waved in section, stationary on next section.
What happens if the car comes to a stop in your section, do you swap to yellow?
The operative words here are "slow moving". If it stops it's become an incident.

Quote:
Would you double yellow with a driver out of the car?
Yes.
Old Today, 14:11
Greem
Join Date: Jul 2009
United Kingdom
Loughborough
Quote:
Originally Posted by Rick101 View Post
Is a green flag required on a Safety Car start (rather than a formation start)?
No, because all flag points will be showing SC boards and a single waved yellow flag. You will however go green at the end of the SC period.

Quote:
Should yellow with red stripe be used for track debris such as bodywork or should it be a single waved yellow?
Judgement required. If it's big enough to cause further damage or evasive action, or is scattered in a braking zone, single yellow flag. If it's a small enough piece and/or not on the racing line, change of surface flag.

Once everyone's seen the bits and the flag once or twice, bring them in. If you've reported it to RC or you have an IO who's done that, upstairs might make a judgement call on whether to leave it in situ or neutralise and clear.

Quote:
With regard to Yellow and red, should it always be held stationary? Possibly in 2016 there was a waved option for slippery surface imminent but I am unable to find this in 2017 issue.
Do an experiment - in a quiet moment, walk away from post and get someone to wave the change of surface flag. Do you see stripes, yellow or something else...? Imagine glancing at a waving flag while doing 120mph and think what the driver might see.

It is possible to agitate the CoS flag by holding the edge of the flag and moving it up and down, but waving it is not recommended.

Quote:
White flag for slow moving race vehicle, waved in section, stationary on next section.
What happens if the car comes to a stop in your section, do you swap to yellow? Would you double yellow with a driver out of the car?
Yes and maybe. If the driver pulls the car way off the track out of the firing line (i.e. "in a safe place") and is being sensible, a single will do until they're over the fence. If however they're on or very close to the track and potentially in danger of collision, double (Remembering that you can't upgrade from a double).
Last edited by Greem; Today at 14:19.
Old Today, 14:18
Greem
Join Date: Jul 2009
United Kingdom
Loughborough
Quote:
Originally Posted by Dave Brand View Post
You'll get a variety of opinions on this. It's a judgement call, but one rule of thumb that's often quoted is: if they'll run over it, show the striped flag, is they'll run into it, show a yellow.
Said rather more memorably than I did

Quote:
Q 15.1 (h)
I have never understood why that rule remains, given the clarity of signal is hugely compromised by waving that specific flag.
