Blue Book flagging

Once everyone's seen the bits and the flag once or twice, bring them in. If you've reported it to RC or you have an IO who's done that, upstairs might make a judgement call on whether to leave it in situ or neutralise and clear.



It is possible to agitate the CoS flag by holding the edge of the flag and moving it up and down, but waving it is not recommended.



What happens if the car comes to a stop in your section, do you swap to yellow? Would you double yellow with a driver out of the car? No, because all flag points will be showing SC boards and a single waved yellow flag. You will however go green at the end of the SC period.Judgement required. If it's big enough to cause further damage or evasive action, or is scattered in a braking zone, single yellow flag. If it's a small enough piece and/or not on the racing line, change of surface flag.Once everyone's seen the bits and the flag once or twice, bring them in. If you've reported it to RC or you have an IO who's done that, upstairs might make a judgement call on whether to leave it in situ or neutralise and clear.Do an experiment - in a quiet moment, walk away from post and get someone to wave the change of surface flag. Do you see stripes, yellow or something else...? Imagine glancing at a waving flag while doing 120mph and think what the driver might see.It is possible to agitate the CoS flag by holding the edge of the flag and moving it up and down, but waving it is not recommended.Yes and maybe. If the driver pulls the car way off the track out of the firing line (i.e. "in a safe place") and is being sensible, a single will do until they're over the fence. If however they're on or very close to the track and potentially in danger of collision, double (Remembering that you can't upgrade from a double). Last edited by Greem; Today at 14:19 .