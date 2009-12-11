An Open letter to Toto Wolff

Biscuits In A Red Bull Veteran

Before I write this, I'd just like to make it clear that I haven't bothered reading the entire of the "who should replace Rosberg" thread(s) on this forum. So sorry if I'm repeating some claims made there and going over old ground. But recently I have been wondering as to exactly when Mercedes will announce their 2017 driver, and then Gerhard Berger came out publicly with this:



http://www.motorsport.com/f1/news/we...berger-865150/



And I couldn't help but agree, for various reasons. So without further ado, here is my somewhat passive aggressive open letter to Toto Wolff:



Dear Toto Wolff



I'm sure you know Christian Horner as a professional, and perhaps a personal level. If so, you can as him what happens when you gamble on a junior driver.



-- "But what about Daniil Kvyat???" interject the same voices who have seemingly infected top teams in Formula 1, preventing them from snapping up midfield stars, out of fear that "they could be the next Frentzen." --



For the record, here are the stats for the ones deemed as mistakes, or erroneous signings. Frentzen just wasn't good enough for Williams in 1997, claiming just one win and 6 further podium finishes in a top car across the season. Yet he finished 3rd in the WDC, elevated to 2nd after Schumacher was disqualified. He'd go on to claim 3rd in the championship for Jordan in 1999... For the record, Daniil Kvyat outscored Daniel Ricciardo in 2015 and had claimed Red Bull's only podium at the time he was demoted in 2016. If this is classed as "failure", then surely you should promote Wehrlein immediately?! He is young, and will mature and learn with experience and age. What's the point of grooming junior drivers if you're not going to promote them into your team? You may as well not bother investing in such a scheme, and if you're not going to bother, for all of his obvious talents, there are a handful of drivers I'd rather have in a top team than Valterri Bottas.



Having made that point, now think about Sebastian Vettel. Or Daniel Ricciardo. Or Max Verstappen. Or perhaps your own driver Lewis Hamilton. How much of a gamble did top teams take when choosing to hire them? Could it have backfired? Of course. But along with those 4 drivers, you have a total of 7 WDCs from 2 of those drivers, and the 2 drivers who most pundits and fans alike would say are likely to be the next first-time WDCs. So did the gamble pay off?



I've made a case there for what happens should the gamble succeed, and what happens when a gamble is deemed to have failed according to top F1 teams. If Wehrlein really is such a large risk that you are considering making your junior programme somewhat obsolete, then does it reflect on how highly you rate Wehrlein? Is he not deemed good enough? Otherwise he'd surely hire him? Wehrlein has tested F1 cars for a few years now, has experience racing in F1, spending a year overachieving for the underdog team. He knows how to win a top tier professional championship in DTM, and is part of Mercedes' junior driver programme.



-- To underline this point, what more he could have done in the circumstance Mercedes themselves have provided him? Because now Mercedes are debating signing him up because of, effectively, the circumstances aren't right. Who's to blame for that? And is it beyond comprehension, or even likelihood, that Wehrlein could overcome that? --



If Wehrlein is to become a genuine flop in a top team, and becomes known as another Frentzen, then he'll at least be able to bring your team the WCC home. If he's the next Kvyat, then he'll even outscore Hamilton! If he's worse than that, he'll be the biggest flop a top team has hired in modern F1 history. Yes, it could happen. But it shows a huge lack of faith in the driver and a academy if you are too scared to even allow it to happen.



-- There is a Michael Korda quote I find particularly relevant here. "The freedom to fail is vital if you're going to succeed."

