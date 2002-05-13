Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides  
Related Sites: FlagMarshal.com MarshalsGuide.com Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Racing Talk > Marshals Forum
Reload this Page Bringing under 16 to event
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read

Notices


Home
« Previous Thread | Marshals Forum | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 12:45 (Ref:3769736)   #1
ForZiE23
Rookie
 
Join Date: Jun 2017
United Kingdom
Thame, Oxfordshire
Posts: 13
ForZiE23 should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Bringing under 16 to event
Does or has anybody bring there children along to events they are marshalling but without another adult? Basically i was thinking of brining my 14 1/2 year old so along with me just to a club event but don't really want to turn up to be turned away! My wife normally comes with my other younger son but cannot come this weekend. I know the normal advise "ask the circuit" but this is really just a throw it out there question for any others that may of been in this situation / thought before.

I was thinking if he did come can stay stands behind where i am marshalling opposed to walking the circuit loan ranger. And to be fair he's a sensible 14 but i appreciate that doesnt count for a great deal as its age based!
ForZiE23 is online now  
Quote
Old Today, 13:47 (Ref:3769742)   #2
BertMk2
Race Official
Veteran
 
BertMk2's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2003
United Kingdom
Nr Maidstone, Kent
Posts: 8,392
BertMk2 has a real shot at the podium!BertMk2 has a real shot at the podium!BertMk2 has a real shot at the podium!BertMk2 has a real shot at the podium!BertMk2 has a real shot at the podium!
Quote:
Originally Posted by ForZiE23 View Post
Does or has anybody bring there children along to events they are marshalling but without another adult? Basically i was thinking of brining my 14 1/2 year old so along with me just to a club event but don't really want to turn up to be turned away! My wife normally comes with my other younger son but cannot come this weekend. I know the normal advise "ask the circuit" but this is really just a throw it out there question for any others that may of been in this situation / thought before.

I was thinking if he did come can stay stands behind where i am marshalling opposed to walking the circuit loan ranger. And to be fair he's a sensible 14 but i appreciate that doesnt count for a great deal as its age based!
I'd have thought it would be fine - my 14 year old comes with me to events (both of us as spectators) and I'm happy for him to go an wander around on his own (usually finding things he'd like to me to buy him from the merchandise stalls!). Again he's quite sensible and has been around motorsport since a very young age so he's not completely ignorant to the do's and don'ts at a circuit. Being a teenager he's also permanently attached to his phone so we can always get hold of each other if need be and always have an agreed place to meet if all else fails.
BertMk2 is online now  
Quote
Old Today, 13:56 (Ref:3769743)   #3
ForZiE23
Rookie
 
Join Date: Jun 2017
United Kingdom
Thame, Oxfordshire
Posts: 13
ForZiE23 should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Thank you. See i am happy enough him to do that just as i will be the other side of the debri fence marshalling i figured rules maybe viewed differently. My main concern is to rock up and then be turned away as he's with me. Then would feel bad as letting people down by not being able to marshal that day / event
ForZiE23 is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Marshals Forum | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Marshals Forum | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
WPS Controversy... bringing the sport into disrepute?? GTRMagic Australasian Touring Cars. 46 18 Aug 2004 10:13
R Kelly fined - Bringing the sport into disrepute? Dazz Australasian Touring Cars. 53 18 Mar 2004 11:21
bringing back the IMSA GT pitviper North American Racing 7 19 May 2003 02:45
Ferrari bringing the 'sport'' into disrepute? cos Formula One 29 13 May 2002 10:52


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 14:36.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.