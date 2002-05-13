ForZiE23 Rookie

Bringing under 16 to event Does or has anybody bring there children along to events they are marshalling but without another adult? Basically i was thinking of brining my 14 1/2 year old so along with me just to a club event but don't really want to turn up to be turned away! My wife normally comes with my other younger son but cannot come this weekend. I know the normal advise "ask the circuit" but this is really just a throw it out there question for any others that may of been in this situation / thought before.

I was thinking if he did come can stay stands behind where i am marshalling opposed to walking the circuit loan ranger. And to be fair he's a sensible 14 but i appreciate that doesnt count for a great deal as its age based!



