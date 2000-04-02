Rally / Rallycross at Goodwood Festival Of Speed

|
I'm off to Goodwood tomorrow - I mentioned to someone else that I didn't think the RS200 would still be running by then. I'd figured a mechanical issue rather than hay bale though!
The Pikes Peak one is also there they said sometime ago on the livestream. Run by Liam I think I did catch them saying.
Have fun.
Quote:
|
Originally Posted by rallycrossnl
The Pikes Peak one is also there they said sometime ago on the livestream. Run by Liam I think I did catch them saying.
Have fun.
They were both on the entrylist - there are a few other rallycross cars there too I think (I'm sure James Grints car was in the background in one of the photos I saw). Should be plenty of rally stuff to look at too - there's so much to see at FOS that it's a struggle to do it all in one day!
Only one day?
Well, then you'll be doing 2 days next year. Far, far to much to see in 1 day.
Yeah they had the Mitsubishi on the hill earlier on the live stream. Looks ok.
Quote:
|
Originally Posted by BertMk2
I'm off to Goodwood tomorrow - I mentioned to someone else that I didn't think the RS200 would still be running by then. I'd figured a mechanical issue rather than hay bale though!
After an evening with the team (and I suspect a lot of duct tape):
The RS200 lives again! Let's hope Pat can keep it off the grass for the rest of the weekend!
Quote:
|
Originally Posted by Tim Falce
That appears to be an RS2000 on youtube and according to the commentator, can't they manage to get it right or is there something I don't know?
I watched some of the live feed over lunchtime when some of the old Thudersaloons were running. The famous Stars & Stripes Opel Manta 400 went up the hill and the commentator informed us that it had a 600 BHP Pontiac engine in the back of it!
Judging by the huge bonnet bulges (not to mention knowing some of the basic the build regulations for those cars), I'd wager that the engine is actually in the front!
Quote:
|
Originally Posted by Tim Falce
That appears to be an RS2000 on youtube and according to the commentator, can't they manage to get it right or is there something I don't know?
Yeah... people who make mistakes should be shot. Wouldn't you be lonely in this world after a while, sir?
These guys do, I guess, 10+ hours for 4 days of commenting for the live stream and the PA. Somethings they get wrong, so what?
Quote:
|
Originally Posted by Aysedasi
So we put them right. That's what people do on forums like this.......
Nobody died.
Exactly Ayse. Certainly my comment was supposed to be jocular, and I'm sure the other 'criticism' wasn't life threatening...
It is rather annoying though
Especially when you have paid a fair bit to be there!
Juts shows these so called experts are nothing of the sort, they have a few things they know about with their tweed jackets and posh voices, and know chuff all about a lot of things.
I could do a better job
but I would swear!!!
Cracking day at Goodwood - although as ever just not enough time! The usual suspects there - RS200, Quattro, 6R4, R5 Maxi Turbo, Escorts, 037, Integrale, Cosworth, Impreza etc etc. More unusual was the Audi Group S prototype - not seen that in the flesh before!
