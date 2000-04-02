Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: Clubmans Rallycross Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Other Motorsports > Rallying & Rallycross
Reload this Page Rally / Rallycross at Goodwood Festival Of Speed
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Rallying & Rallycross | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 30 Jun 2017, 09:10 (Ref:3747921)   #1
rallycrossnl
Racer
 
Join Date: Mar 2011
Netherlands
Posts: 299
rallycrossnl should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Rally / Rallycross at Goodwood Festival Of Speed
In the mean time.... Pat crashes his rs200 at FoS.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LA7PEH9m0XI
rallycrossnl is offline  
Quote
Old 30 Jun 2017, 09:21 (Ref:3747923)   #2
BertMk2
Race Official
Veteran
 
BertMk2's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2003
United Kingdom
Nr Maidstone, Kent
Posts: 8,316
BertMk2 has a real shot at the podium!BertMk2 has a real shot at the podium!BertMk2 has a real shot at the podium!BertMk2 has a real shot at the podium!BertMk2 has a real shot at the podium!
Quote:
Originally Posted by rallycrossnl View Post
In the mean time.... Pat crashes his rs200 at FoS.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LA7PEH9m0XI
I'm off to Goodwood tomorrow - I mentioned to someone else that I didn't think the RS200 would still be running by then. I'd figured a mechanical issue rather than hay bale though!
BertMk2 is online now  
Quote
Old 30 Jun 2017, 10:23 (Ref:3747932)   #3
rallycrossnl
Racer
 
Join Date: Mar 2011
Netherlands
Posts: 299
rallycrossnl should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
The Pikes Peak one is also there they said sometime ago on the livestream. Run by Liam I think I did catch them saying.
Have fun.
rallycrossnl is offline  
Quote
Old 30 Jun 2017, 11:58 (Ref:3747953)   #4
BertMk2
Race Official
Veteran
 
BertMk2's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2003
United Kingdom
Nr Maidstone, Kent
Posts: 8,316
BertMk2 has a real shot at the podium!BertMk2 has a real shot at the podium!BertMk2 has a real shot at the podium!BertMk2 has a real shot at the podium!BertMk2 has a real shot at the podium!
Quote:
Originally Posted by rallycrossnl View Post
The Pikes Peak one is also there they said sometime ago on the livestream. Run by Liam I think I did catch them saying.
Have fun.
They were both on the entrylist - there are a few other rallycross cars there too I think (I'm sure James Grints car was in the background in one of the photos I saw). Should be plenty of rally stuff to look at too - there's so much to see at FOS that it's a struggle to do it all in one day!
BertMk2 is online now  
Quote
Old 30 Jun 2017, 12:35 (Ref:3747959)   #5
rallycrossnl
Racer
 
Join Date: Mar 2011
Netherlands
Posts: 299
rallycrossnl should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Only one day?
Well, then you'll be doing 2 days next year. Far, far to much to see in 1 day.

Yeah they had the Mitsubishi on the hill earlier on the live stream. Looks ok.
rallycrossnl is offline  
Quote
Old 30 Jun 2017, 13:13 (Ref:3747967)   #6
tbtstt
Veteran
 
tbtstt's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2008
United Kingdom
Redhill, England
Posts: 2,692
tbtstt should be qualifying in the top 10 on the gridtbtstt should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Quote:
Originally Posted by BertMk2 View Post
I'm off to Goodwood tomorrow - I mentioned to someone else that I didn't think the RS200 would still be running by then. I'd figured a mechanical issue rather than hay bale though!
After an evening with the team (and I suspect a lot of duct tape):





The RS200 lives again! Let's hope Pat can keep it off the grass for the rest of the weekend!
tbtstt is offline  
Quote
Old 30 Jun 2017, 14:24 (Ref:3747974)   #7
Tim Falce
Race Official
Veteran
 
Tim Falce's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2003
England
Very edge of S E London almost in Kent
Posts: 10,578
Tim Falce is going for a new world record!Tim Falce is going for a new world record!Tim Falce is going for a new world record!Tim Falce is going for a new world record!Tim Falce is going for a new world record!Tim Falce is going for a new world record!Tim Falce is going for a new world record!
Quote:
Originally Posted by rallycrossnl View Post
In the mean time.... Pat crashes his rs200 at FoS.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LA7PEH9m0XI
That appears to be an RS2000 on youtube and according to the commentator, can't they manage to get it right or is there something I don't know?
Tim Falce is offline  
Quote
Old 30 Jun 2017, 14:46 (Ref:3747978)   #8
VIVA GT
Subscriber
Veteran
 
VIVA GT's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2005
England
Leicestershire
Posts: 2,880
VIVA GT has a real shot at the podium!VIVA GT has a real shot at the podium!VIVA GT has a real shot at the podium!VIVA GT has a real shot at the podium!VIVA GT has a real shot at the podium!
Quote:
Originally Posted by Tim Falce View Post
That appears to be an RS2000 on youtube and according to the commentator, can't they manage to get it right or is there something I don't know?
I watched some of the live feed over lunchtime when some of the old Thudersaloons were running. The famous Stars & Stripes Opel Manta 400 went up the hill and the commentator informed us that it had a 600 BHP Pontiac engine in the back of it!
Judging by the huge bonnet bulges (not to mention knowing some of the basic the build regulations for those cars), I'd wager that the engine is actually in the front!
VIVA GT is offline  
__________________
Incognito: An Italian phrase meaning Nice Gearchange!
Quote
Old 30 Jun 2017, 14:59 (Ref:3747984)   #9
rallycrossnl
Racer
 
Join Date: Mar 2011
Netherlands
Posts: 299
rallycrossnl should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Quote:
Originally Posted by Tim Falce View Post
That appears to be an RS2000 on youtube and according to the commentator, can't they manage to get it right or is there something I don't know?
Yeah... people who make mistakes should be shot. Wouldn't you be lonely in this world after a while, sir?

These guys do, I guess, 10+ hours for 4 days of commenting for the live stream and the PA. Somethings they get wrong, so what?
rallycrossnl is offline  
Quote
Old 30 Jun 2017, 17:24 (Ref:3748006)   #10
Aysedasi
Ten-Tenths Hall of Fame
20KPINAL
 
Aysedasi's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2001
England
Lymington, New Forest, England
Posts: 29,144
Aysedasi is the undisputed Champion of the World!Aysedasi is the undisputed Champion of the World!Aysedasi is the undisputed Champion of the World!Aysedasi is the undisputed Champion of the World!Aysedasi is the undisputed Champion of the World!Aysedasi is the undisputed Champion of the World!Aysedasi is the undisputed Champion of the World!Aysedasi is the undisputed Champion of the World!Aysedasi is the undisputed Champion of the World!Aysedasi is the undisputed Champion of the World!Aysedasi is the undisputed Champion of the World!
Quote:
Originally Posted by rallycrossnl View Post
Yeah... people who make mistakes should be shot. Wouldn't you be lonely in this world after a while, sir?

These guys do, I guess, 10+ hours for 4 days of commenting for the live stream and the PA. Somethings they get wrong, so what?
So we put them right. That's what people do on forums like this.......

Nobody died.
Aysedasi is online now  
__________________
341
Quote
Old 30 Jun 2017, 17:59 (Ref:3748011)   #11
VIVA GT
Subscriber
Veteran
 
VIVA GT's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2005
England
Leicestershire
Posts: 2,880
VIVA GT has a real shot at the podium!VIVA GT has a real shot at the podium!VIVA GT has a real shot at the podium!VIVA GT has a real shot at the podium!VIVA GT has a real shot at the podium!
Quote:
Originally Posted by Aysedasi View Post
So we put them right. That's what people do on forums like this.......

Nobody died.
Exactly Ayse. Certainly my comment was supposed to be jocular, and I'm sure the other 'criticism' wasn't life threatening...
VIVA GT is offline  
__________________
Incognito: An Italian phrase meaning Nice Gearchange!
Quote
Old 30 Jun 2017, 22:15 (Ref:3748035)   #12
chunder
Veteran
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
England
Stevenage
Posts: 7,661
chunder should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridchunder should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridchunder should be qualifying in the top 5 on the grid
It is rather annoying though

Especially when you have paid a fair bit to be there!

Juts shows these so called experts are nothing of the sort, they have a few things they know about with their tweed jackets and posh voices, and know chuff all about a lot of things.

I could do a better job

but I would swear!!!
chunder is online now  
__________________
This used to be such a vibrant place. Unless you are Oz or like 24h races whats the point now?
Quote
Old Today, 20:27 (Ref:3748514)   #13
BertMk2
Race Official
Veteran
 
BertMk2's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2003
United Kingdom
Nr Maidstone, Kent
Posts: 8,316
BertMk2 has a real shot at the podium!BertMk2 has a real shot at the podium!BertMk2 has a real shot at the podium!BertMk2 has a real shot at the podium!BertMk2 has a real shot at the podium!
Cracking day at Goodwood - although as ever just not enough time! The usual suspects there - RS200, Quattro, 6R4, R5 Maxi Turbo, Escorts, 037, Integrale, Cosworth, Impreza etc etc. More unusual was the Audi Group S prototype - not seen that in the flesh before!
Attached Thumbnails
IMG_8319.JPG   grpb1.JPG   grpb2.JPG  

grpb3.JPG   IMG_9335.JPG  
BertMk2 is online now  
Quote
Old Today, 20:35 (Ref:3748518)   #14
BertMk2
Race Official
Veteran
 
BertMk2's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2003
United Kingdom
Nr Maidstone, Kent
Posts: 8,316
BertMk2 has a real shot at the podium!BertMk2 has a real shot at the podium!BertMk2 has a real shot at the podium!BertMk2 has a real shot at the podium!BertMk2 has a real shot at the podium!
The Dorans RS200s were both running (although the Pikes Peak car did lose its bonnet on the way up the hill). A few other rallycross cars about too:
Attached Thumbnails
o1.JPG   rx1.JPG   rx2.JPG  

rx3.JPG   rx4.JPG  
BertMk2 is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Rallying & Rallycross | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Rallying & Rallycross | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
Goodwood Festival of Speed Carrie Trackside 12 12 Jul 2000 19:35
Goodwood Festival of Speed this year Rache Motorsport History 20 25 May 2000 17:00
Goodwood Festival of Speed this year Rache Trackside 19 25 May 2000 17:00
Goodwood Festival Of Speed Craig Trackside 6 2 Apr 2000 23:41


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 21:46.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.