[VASC17R23R24] ITM Auckland SuperSprint, Pukekohe:3-5 Nov So... the championship is getting hot...



Anything can happen at this race meeting, a zillion miles from the race parts supplies & equipment of any of the teams..



Will a Kiwi be competitive? Will an Aussie? Will a Swiss?



Its going to need a super strong engine, great drive...



Too many choices.. hard to not pick #97 and #17 for the front...



While Mr Whincup keeps collecting points...



