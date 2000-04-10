Home
Mobile
Forum
News
Cookbook
FaceBook Us
T-Shirts etc.:
Europe
/
Worldwide.
e
B
a
y
Motorsport
Links
Advertising
Live Chat
Site Partners:
SpotterGuides
Related Sites:
Your Link Here
TenTenths Motorsport Forum
>
Saloon & Sportscar Racing
>
Australasian Touring Cars.
>
Antrodemus Supercars Fantasy Championship
ASFC17 R12 Gold Coast
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Register
Gallery
News
FAQ
Calendar
Mark Forums Read
Home
«
Previous Thread
|
Antrodemus Supercars Fantasy Championship
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Today, 09:06 (Ref:3775591)
#
1
GTRMagic
Race Official
1% Club
Join Date: Dec 2002
Sell me this pen....
Posts: 42,596
ASFC17 R12 Gold Coast
<script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script>
Top Ten
P
Team
Owner
Pts
1
Yeah The Boyz Racing
LD2244
423
2
PaperMan Motorsport
GM10
411
3
Zoom Motorsport
twinwebbers
408
4
Silvercrest Racing
Accident
399
5
Pascofi Motorsport
pascofi m-sport
396
6
Muznik Racing
Muznik
378
7
Straight Line Entrepreneurship Racing
GTRMagic
360
8
MYTOY Motorsport
coln72
357
9
All-American Racers
Matt
351
9
B.F. & I Racing Team
fomoco
351
9
BlueBlood Motorsport
BlueBlood
351
9
Happy Dragon TeamMVMotorsport
MattV
351
9
Racing Harz
Racing Harz
351
9
Shogun Autosport
Helix
351
9
Team Antrodemus El Cribbo Motorsport
Just Do It!
351
9
Team 'Tallica
ford71
351
Hard Charger Award (For Most Positions Gained This Round)
Pascofi Motorsport, Silvercrest Racing, Team Antrodemus El Cribbo Motorsport, Yeah The Boyz Racing, Zoom Motorsport, +1 Places
Biggest Loser Award (For Most Positions Lost This Round)
Cecil Engineering, Duff Racing, Muznik Racing, Shane's Signs Racing -1 Places
Standings To Date
Pos.
Team
Owner
Pts
Gap
+/-
ThisR.
1
Axeman Performance Racing
Axeman444
5181
342
2
Racing Harz
Racing Harz
5116
-65
351
2
Shogun Autosport
Helix
5116
351
4
Lightning Comets
Razor
4924
-192
321
4
Team Antrodemus El Cribbo Motorsport
Just Do It!
4924
1
351
6
PaperMan Motorsport
GM10
4909
-15
411
7
Zoom Motorsport
twinwebbers
4839
-70
1
408
8
Duff Racing
Scrut
4819
-20
-1
327
9
Eagle Motorsport
Biggy G
4633
-186
318
10
All-American Racers
Matt
4533
-100
351
10
Team 'Tallica
ford71
4533
351
12
Team GAZ170
Gaz170
4513
-20
348
13
Muta Taskurapu Racing
F J Nedos
4437
-76
294
14
BlueBlood Motorsport
BlueBlood
4416
-21
351
15
B.F. & I Racing Team
fomoco
4356
-60
351
16
Yeah The Boyz Racing
LD2244
4332
-24
1
423
17
Shane's Signs Racing
mtpanorama
4269
-63
-1
318
18
Minnamurra Racing Services
Tourer
4119
-150
306
18
TGI Racing
Professor
4119
306
20
RedZed Racing
RedZedMikey
4116
-3
327
21
Pascofi Motorsport
pascofi m-sport
4092
-24
1
396
22
Muznik Racing
Muznik
4084
-8
-1
378
23
Silvercrest Racing
Accident
4051
-33
1
399
24
Cecil Engineering
mceci1
4017
-34
-1
348
25
DC Racing SA
Madd_Dogg88
3921
-96
303
26
Brendon Engineering
ProRacer
3900
-21
309
27
Straight Line Entrepreneurship Racing
GTRMagic
3795
-105
360
28
MYTOY Motorsport
coln72
3765
-30
357
29
Cooper Racing Team
joey31
3753
-12
348
30
Happy Dragon TeamMVMotorsport
MattV
3474
-279
351
__________________
C.D. Bales (Roxanne): "Are we having fun yet?"
Harvey Specter: Anyone can do my job, but no one can be me.
Anyone can be a lost Picasso....
GTRMagic
View Public Profile
Visit GTRMagic's homepage!
Find More Posts by GTRMagic
Home
«
Previous Thread
|
Antrodemus Supercars Fantasy Championship
|
Next Thread
»
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
Yahoo! MyWeb
BlinkList
ma.gnol.ia
Windows Live
Mr Wong
Facebook
Reddit
Furl
Technorati
Newsvine
TailRank
Mixx
Home
«
Previous Thread
|
Antrodemus Supercars Fantasy Championship
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
My CP
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
10 Tenths Motorsport
Announcements and Feedback
Chat Room
Single Seater Racing
Formula One
Predictions Contest & Fun
Formula Teddy Out The Pram
Indycar Series
Fantasy League/Predictions Contest
ChampCar World Series
IRL Indycar Series
National & International Single Seaters
A1GP
Club Level Single Seaters
Formula Ford
Saloon & Sportscar Racing
Sportscar & GT Racing
24 Heures du Mans
ACO Regulated Series
North American Racing
Predictions Competitions
Australasian Touring Cars.
Antrodemus Supercars Fantasy Championship
New Zealand Motor Racing
WTCC & European Touring Car Series
National & Club Racing
NASCAR & Stock Car Racing
NASCAR Fantasy Racing
Historic Racing & Motorsport History
Historic Racing Today
Historic Racing Calendar
Motorsport History
The Driver Files
Historic Image Archive
The Chassis History Archive
Turnstyle Prints
Other Motorsports
Rallying & Rallycross
Video Clips
Bike Racing
Kart Racing
Hillclimb and Sprint
Drifting
Racing Talk
Marshals Forum
Marshals Needed
MarshalsGuide.com
Racers Forum
Racers Classifieds
Racing Technology
Motorsport Art & Photography
Trackside
Events Calendar
My Track Designs
Tributes Forum
Press Releases
Road Car Forums
Road Car Forum
Classic Cars
Track Day Forum
General Forums
Armchair Enthusiast
Virtual Racers
Cool Sites
Similar Threads
Thread
Thread Starter
Forum
Replies
Last Post
V8SCFC'16: R12 Gold Coast 600
Antrodemus
Antrodemus Supercars Fantasy Championship
5
28 Oct 2016
11:30
V8SCFC'14: R12 Gold Coast 600
Antrodemus
Antrodemus Supercars Fantasy Championship
4
28 Oct 2014
09:20
V8SCFC'13: R12 Gold Coast 600
Antrodemus
Antrodemus Supercars Fantasy Championship
1
28 Oct 2013
08:31
V8SCFC'12: R12 Gold Coast 600
Antrodemus
Antrodemus Supercars Fantasy Championship
2
23 Oct 2012
10:06
Gold Coast Indy
Crash Test
Trackside
2
10 Apr 2000
10:43
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT. The time now is
11:21
.
-- 10Tenths - Liquid
---- Mobile
---- 10Tenths - Solid
-- Mallett Racing
-- Aysedasi's Le Mans
-- Ashmore Racing
-- Chassis Archive
Contact Us
-
TenTenths Motorsport
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016
Royalridge Computing.
All Rights Reserved.