Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Saloon & Sportscar Racing > Australasian Touring Cars. > Antrodemus Supercars Fantasy Championship
Reload this Page ASFC17 R12 Gold Coast
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Antrodemus Supercars Fantasy Championship | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 09:06 (Ref:3775591)   #1
GTRMagic
Race Official
1% Club
 
GTRMagic's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2002
Australia
Sell me this pen....
Posts: 42,596
GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!
Egg ASFC17 R12 Gold Coast


Top Ten
PTeamOwnerPts
1Yeah The Boyz RacingLD2244423
2PaperMan MotorsportGM10411
3Zoom Motorsporttwinwebbers408
4Silvercrest RacingAccident399
5Pascofi Motorsportpascofi m-sport396
6Muznik RacingMuznik378
7Straight Line Entrepreneurship RacingGTRMagic360
8MYTOY Motorsportcoln72357
9All-American RacersMatt351
9B.F. & I Racing Teamfomoco351
9BlueBlood MotorsportBlueBlood351
9Happy Dragon TeamMVMotorsportMattV351
9Racing HarzRacing Harz351
9Shogun AutosportHelix351
9Team Antrodemus El Cribbo MotorsportJust Do It!351
9Team 'Tallicaford71351

Hard Charger Award (For Most Positions Gained This Round)
Pascofi Motorsport, Silvercrest Racing, Team Antrodemus El Cribbo Motorsport, Yeah The Boyz Racing, Zoom Motorsport, +1 Places


Biggest Loser Award (For Most Positions Lost This Round)
Cecil Engineering, Duff Racing, Muznik Racing, Shane's Signs Racing -1 Places


Standings To Date
Pos.TeamOwnerPtsGap+/-ThisR.
1Axeman Performance RacingAxeman4445181  342
2Racing HarzRacing Harz5116-65 351
2Shogun AutosportHelix5116  351
4Lightning CometsRazor4924-192 321
4Team Antrodemus El Cribbo MotorsportJust Do It!4924 1351
6PaperMan MotorsportGM104909-15 411
7Zoom Motorsporttwinwebbers4839-701408
8Duff RacingScrut4819-20-1327
9Eagle MotorsportBiggy G4633-186 318
10All-American RacersMatt4533-100 351
10Team 'Tallicaford714533  351
12Team GAZ170Gaz1704513-20 348
13Muta Taskurapu RacingF J Nedos4437-76 294
14BlueBlood MotorsportBlueBlood4416-21 351
15B.F. & I Racing Teamfomoco4356-60 351
16Yeah The Boyz RacingLD22444332-241423
17Shane's Signs Racingmtpanorama4269-63-1318
18Minnamurra Racing ServicesTourer4119-150 306
18TGI RacingProfessor4119  306
20RedZed RacingRedZedMikey4116-3 327
21Pascofi Motorsportpascofi m-sport4092-241396
22Muznik RacingMuznik4084-8-1378
23Silvercrest RacingAccident4051-331399
24Cecil Engineeringmceci14017-34-1348
25DC Racing SAMadd_Dogg883921-96 303
26Brendon EngineeringProRacer3900-21 309
27Straight Line Entrepreneurship RacingGTRMagic3795-105 360
28MYTOY Motorsportcoln723765-30 357
29Cooper Racing Teamjoey313753-12 348
30Happy Dragon TeamMVMotorsportMattV3474-279 351
GTRMagic is offline  
__________________
C.D. Bales (Roxanne): "Are we having fun yet?"
Harvey Specter: Anyone can do my job, but no one can be me.
Anyone can be a lost Picasso....
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Antrodemus Supercars Fantasy Championship | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Antrodemus Supercars Fantasy Championship | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
V8SCFC'16: R12 Gold Coast 600 Antrodemus Antrodemus Supercars Fantasy Championship 5 28 Oct 2016 11:30
V8SCFC'14: R12 Gold Coast 600 Antrodemus Antrodemus Supercars Fantasy Championship 4 28 Oct 2014 09:20
V8SCFC'13: R12 Gold Coast 600 Antrodemus Antrodemus Supercars Fantasy Championship 1 28 Oct 2013 08:31
V8SCFC'12: R12 Gold Coast 600 Antrodemus Antrodemus Supercars Fantasy Championship 2 23 Oct 2012 10:06
Gold Coast Indy Crash Test Trackside 2 10 Apr 2000 10:43


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 11:21.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.