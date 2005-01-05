Taxi645 Racer

Join Date: Aug 2008 Posts: 247

Broadcasting and online revenue models

So we all know F1's broadcasting and online revenue are very outdated. There is loads of available but unused data interesting to the millions of hardcore fans while an even larger audience is alienated by pay per view, hampering the growth of the sport and attractiveness for sponsors.



So how would one improve matters?



I think that question is not really hard to answer. Make viewing free everywhere drawing in new crowds and sponsors but simultaneously offer a very comprehensive payed premium package for the hard core fans.



So what would such a premium package offer?



There is loads of premium content one can offer:



- Life on board of your favourite driver.

- Life telemetry of your favourite driver, including fuel and tire use.

- Life advanced laptimes information, gaps, race histograms etc.

- Exclusive interviews with team members and drivers.

- Team specials; meat the team, history, future etc.

- Technical updates of the cars.

- In depth track preview.

- In depth look into strategy before, during and after the race.

- Increased radio broadcasts from your favourite teams.

- Drivers briefing.

- Perhaps even crowfunding personal favourite teams



