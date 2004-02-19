VSCC Scottish Trial 2017

The VSCC held their annual Scottish Trial in South Lanarkshire yesterday. It was the final round of the club's 2016/17 trial season so much to be decided - no results yet available.
A chilly start (the Pennines were frost covered when I drove across the A66 before dawn) but wall-to-wall sunshine and warmth by mid-morning. So conditions were fairly dry as there hadn't been a lot of rain in recent days but some softer sections in places.
A few sample photos from the day. Will post a few more when all processed.