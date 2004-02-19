Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: Classic Cars Monthly Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Historic Racing & Motorsport History > Historic Racing Today
Reload this Page VSCC Scottish Trial 2017
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Historic Racing Today | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 07:16 (Ref:3724941)   #1
gary396
Subscriber
Veteran
 
gary396's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2007
United Kingdom
Northallerton
Posts: 1,642
gary396 should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
VSCC Scottish Trial 2017
The VSCC held their annual Scottish Trial in South Lanarkshire yesterday. It was the final round of the club's 2016/17 trial season so much to be decided - no results yet available.

A chilly start (the Pennines were frost covered when I drove across the A66 before dawn) but wall-to-wall sunshine and warmth by mid-morning. So conditions were fairly dry as there hadn't been a lot of rain in recent days but some softer sections in places.

A few sample photos from the day. Will post a few more when all processed.
Attached Thumbnails
VSCC Scottish Trial 2017_0097_10Tenths.jpg   VSCC Scottish Trial 2017_0134_10Tenths.jpg   VSCC Scottish Trial 2017_0316_10Tenths.jpg  

VSCC Scottish Trial 2017_0577_10Tenths.jpg   VSCC Scottish Trial 2017_0934_10Tenths.jpg   VSCC Scottish Trial 2017_1005_10Tenths.jpg  
gary396 is online now  
__________________
Gary Clarke
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Historic Racing Today | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Historic Racing Today | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
VSCC Scottish Trial 2016 gary396 Historic Racing Today 6 17 Apr 2016 12:07
VSCC Herefordshire Trial BugEyed Historic Racing Today 9 25 Mar 2004 17:27
VSCC John Harris Trial 2004 BugEyed Historic Racing Today 5 9 Mar 2004 17:39
VSCC Exmoor Fringe Trial BugEyed Historic Racing Today 30 19 Feb 2004 16:16


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 10:44.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.