2017 WTCC 5 Predictions - Championship Round

2017 WTCC TOP FIVE PREDICTION COMPETITION

DRIVERS CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND



We present, as a mode of test, the next season of the Prediction Competition about WTCC, to interiorize in the series and pay attention about the races, meanwhile we entertain to predict the race results.



This time, we'll predict the best drivers of the final standings of 2017 WTCC Championship. Greats of touring cars of the world, with past in other branches of motorsport, will contest in what is the most important touring car series of the planet, on hierarchical basis, about tin-top cars on course competitions.



Post your picks for the top 5 drivers in the WTCC final standings. The deadline will be at 23:59 GMT Hour of Sunday, April 9th.



