Old Today, 05:53 (Ref:3724918)   #1
Mekola
Join Date: May 2001
Ukraine
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Posts: 6,310
2017 WTCC 5 Predictions - Championship Round
2017 WTCC TOP FIVE PREDICTION COMPETITION
DRIVERS CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND

We present, as a mode of test, the next season of the Prediction Competition about WTCC, to interiorize in the series and pay attention about the races, meanwhile we entertain to predict the race results.

This time, we'll predict the best drivers of the final standings of 2017 WTCC Championship. Greats of touring cars of the world, with past in other branches of motorsport, will contest in what is the most important touring car series of the planet, on hierarchical basis, about tin-top cars on course competitions.

Post your picks for the top 5 drivers in the WTCC final standings. The deadline will be at 23:59 GMT Hour of Sunday, April 9th.

Green light, and it start predictions time!
Old Today, 06:10 (Ref:3724922)   #2
Mekola
Join Date: May 2001
Ukraine
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Posts: 6,310
As a guide to help our concursants, here it is the provisional list of 2017 WTCC teams and drivers:

Code No. Driver (Nationality) - Team

5 Norbert Michelisz (H) - Honda Racing Team JAS
18 Tiago Monteiro (P) - Honda Racing Team JAS
34 Ryo Michigami (J) - Honda Racing Team JAS
61 Néstor Girolami (RA) - Polestar Cyan Racing
62 Thed Björk (S) - Polestar Cyan Racing
63 Nicky Catsburg (NL) - Polestar Cyan Racing

3 Tom Chilton (GB) - Sebastien Loeb Racing
25 Mehdi Bennani (MA) - Sebastien Loeb Racing
27 John Filippi (F) - Sebastien Loeb Racing
8 Aurélien Panis (F) - Zengo Motorsport
99 Daniel Nagy (H) - Zengo Motorsport
9 Tom Coronel (NL) - ROAL Motorsport
12 Rob Huff (GB) - All-Inkl Münnich Motorsport
68 Yann Ehrlacher (F) - RC Motorsport
86 Esteban Guerrieri (RA) - Campos Racing

In Italics, drivers TBC
Old Today, 06:22 (Ref:3724926)   #3
Mekola
Join Date: May 2001
Ukraine
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Posts: 6,310
My forecasts:

1. Monteiro
2. Guerrieri
3. Girolami
4. Michelisz
5. Catsburg
Old Today, 08:48 (Ref:3724966)   #4
luckn002
Join Date: Oct 2015
England
South England
Posts: 152
1 - Bjork
2 - Chilton
3 - Monteiro
4 - Michelisz
5 - Huff
Old Today, 08:53 (Ref:3724968)   #5
Rubio
Join Date: Mar 2013
Ukraine
Kyiv, Ukraine
Posts: 609
1 - Huff
2 - Michelisz
3 - Monteiro
4 - Girolami
5 - Catsburg
