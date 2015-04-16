Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
View Poll Results: What score would you give the Chinese Grand Prix?
10 0 0%
9 0 0%
8 1 9.09%
7 6 54.55%
6 2 18.18%
5 1 9.09%
4 0 0%
3 1 9.09%
2 0 0%
1 0 0%
Voters: 11. You may not vote on this poll

Rate the Grand Prix: Chinese Grand Prix 2017
What score would you give the Chinese Grand Prix?
I think it needed a bit of a threat of rain to be really interesting. In the end the front runner was able to run as fast as he saw fit.
Quite a lively race with some great racing AND passing. I'm loving how close the cars can follow and the tyres seem to hang in there.

But ruined the race for the lead by an ill-timed safety car, although that did create some action back through the field.
It was ok, not great.
