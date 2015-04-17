I'm continually impressed by Alonso. He was holding that bag of bolts in 7th place (like an animal!).
Obviously Max did well, but the Red Bull is a class ahead of the cars he was around. When you see how easily Bottas was coming back through you realise. And Max was helped hugely by the safety car.
Vettel did a great job coming back. It's so good to see real close racing and good overtakes, although again, Vettels car was a class ahead of those he was overtaking (Kimi was clearly struggling with modes and tyres).