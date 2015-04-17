Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Formula One
[Official] Driver of the Grand Prix: Chinese Grand Prix 2017
View Poll Results: Who do you think the driver of the Grand Prix is?
Lewis Hamilton 0 0%
Max Verstappen 5 62.50%
Sebastian Vettel 1 12.50%
Daniel Ricciardo 0 0%
Kimi Räikkönen 0 0%
Carlos Sainz 0 0%
Fernando Alonso 1 12.50%
Valtteri Bottas 0 0%
Kevin Magnussen 0 0%
Sergio Pérez 0 0%
Esteban Ocon 0 0%
Nico Hulkenberg 0 0%
Jolyon Palmer 0 0%
Romain Grosjean 0 0%
Felipe Massa 0 0%
Marcus Ericsson 0 0%
Daniil Kvyat 0 0%
Stoffel Vandoorne 0 0%
Antonio Giovinazzi 0 0%
Lance Stroll 1 12.50%
Voters: 8. You may not vote on this poll

Formula One
Today, 06:49   #1
Driver of the Grand Prix: Chinese Grand Prix 2017
Who do you think the driver of the Grand Prix is?
Today, 08:00   #2
Kempi
Vettel for his three strong passes against top cars
Today, 08:31   #3
Neppatsrev Xam
who else but the driver who went from P16 to the podium?
Today, 08:52   #4
mikuni
I'm continually impressed by Alonso. He was holding that bag of bolts in 7th place (like an animal!).

Obviously Max did well, but the Red Bull is a class ahead of the cars he was around. When you see how easily Bottas was coming back through you realise. And Max was helped hugely by the safety car.

Vettel did a great job coming back. It's so good to see real close racing and good overtakes, although again, Vettels car was a class ahead of those he was overtaking (Kimi was clearly struggling with modes and tyres).
Today, 09:31   #5
Razzzor
Verstappen: 16th to 3rd, passes his teammate in a good move.

Vettel: unlucky to lose almost 25 seconds from the free pit stop the rest got, good moves though and 42 secs ahead of Kimi by the end? Wow, Kimi should be embarrassed about that.

Sainz Jr: well he got lucky the feed quickly cut away as he was bashing into the wall when trying to rejoin the circuit. That was ridiculous, but hilarious. But after that he did very well.

Alonso shouldn't be too disappointed, he was running 7th, that's best of the rest after the top 3.
Today, 09:45   #6
Grandpa_Rob
Max ,brilliant drive!
Formula One
