Verstappen: 16th to 3rd, passes his teammate in a good move.



Vettel: unlucky to lose almost 25 seconds from the free pit stop the rest got, good moves though and 42 secs ahead of Kimi by the end? Wow, Kimi should be embarrassed about that.



Sainz Jr: well he got lucky the feed quickly cut away as he was bashing into the wall when trying to rejoin the circuit. That was ridiculous, but hilarious. But after that he did very well.



Alonso shouldn't be too disappointed, he was running 7th, that's best of the rest after the top 3.