View Poll Results: Who do you think the team of the Grand Prix is?
Mercedes 2 40.00%
Ferrari 0 0%
Red Bull 3 60.00%
McLaren 0 0%
Toro Rosso 0 0%
Haas 0 0%
Force India 0 0%
Renault 0 0%
Williams 0 0%
Sauber 0 0%
Voters: 5. You may not vote on this poll

Today, 06:58
Team of the Grand Prix: Chinese Grand Prix 2017
Who do you think the team of the Grand Prix is?
Montgolfière Racing
Today, 08:18
Red Bull maximised this round. Unlike, say Mercedes or Ferrari.
Today, 09:49
Red Bull both cars in the top 4
