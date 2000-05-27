Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Today, 09:56
andrewc
Join Date: Sep 2006
Norwich, UK
Donington Park
Interesting to hear that MSV have taken a 21 year lease on running Donington Park.

They have their critics, but I think most people can't argue that they have improved facilities at all their circuits.
Andrew Cliffe
