GTRMagic Race Official Race Official 1% Club



Join Date: Dec 2002 Sell me this pen.... Posts: 40,433

Book by Cadillac Story Here



Sounds great... if expensive.



Would be nice in a range of cars of lots of different types.. say a Mercedes, BMW or Audi deal.. convertibles, sedans, coupes, large & small SUVs, hatchbacks.. the whole deal..



What do you think? Sounds great... if expensive.Would be nice in a range of cars of lots of different types.. say a Mercedes, BMW or Audi deal.. convertibles, sedans, coupes, large & small SUVs, hatchbacks.. the whole deal..What do you think?