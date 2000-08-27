Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Old Today, 10:13 (Ref:3702012)   #1
GTRMagic
Race Official
Join Date: Dec 2002
Australia
Sell me this pen....
Posts: 40,433
Book by Cadillac
Story Here

Sounds great... if expensive.

Would be nice in a range of cars of lots of different types.. say a Mercedes, BMW or Audi deal.. convertibles, sedans, coupes, large & small SUVs, hatchbacks.. the whole deal..

What do you think?
Hey, Santa! Wanna party?
