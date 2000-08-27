GTRMagic Race Official Race Official 1% Club



Join Date: Dec 2002 Sell me this pen.... Posts: 40,433

Book by Cadillac <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> Story Here



Sounds great... if expensive.



Would be nice in a range of cars of lots of different types.. say a Mercedes, BMW or Audi deal.. convertibles, sedans, coupes, large & small SUVs, hatchbacks.. the whole deal..



What do you think? Sounds great... if expensive.Would be nice in a range of cars of lots of different types.. say a Mercedes, BMW or Audi deal.. convertibles, sedans, coupes, large & small SUVs, hatchbacks.. the whole deal..What do you think?