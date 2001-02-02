Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Lancsbreaker
Join Date: Jun 2009
England
Padiham, Lancashire
Posts: 2,143
MSVR take over Donington?
Reports today that Palmer has agreed a 21 year lease to run Donington.....

http://www.bikesportnews.com/news/ne...ton-park-lease


Good / Bad ?
Richard Murtha: Track return achieved - and after 21 races, I've finally done a start!
morninggents
Join Date: Apr 2007
England
Up north, near York.
Posts: 1,668
Depends if he wants to change the layout. Snetterton is now crap IMO.
