speedracer69 Rookie

Join Date: Jan 2017 Posts: 1

Vintage programs (Interserie, GP, Sportscars) I'm trying to complete my 1st era Interserie program collection (1970-1975) but having problems finding collectors/stores around Europe.



I need contacts in Italy, Belgium, Finland, and Netherlands.



I also collect Grand Prix / Sportscar races from 1966-1973 and need contacts for Kyalami programs (South Africa).



If anyone has contacts or has programs to sell please let me know.



