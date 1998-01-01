Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Old Today, 20:46 (Ref:3757832)   #1
Goran Malmberg
Join Date: Mar 2004
Sweden
Stockholm Sweden
Posts: 318
Time attack victory.
At last things starts to go our way. Victory today at Mantorp Park Raceway in the "Time Attack Class" and the race "King Of Mantorp". Fastest lap time at 1.16.20. https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?f...4034577&type=3
Hemipanter
