2017 Pirelli World Challenge Rounds 14 & 15: Utah Motorsports Campus

Next up for Pirelli World Challenge is it's annual trip to Utah Motorsports Campus and it's beautiful mountainous backdrop. After two rounds of classic PWC Sprint racing, this round marks a return to Sprint-X (Cue



As previously announced, Michael Lewis will join Bryan Sellers in the #6 McLaren. Impressive. Most impressive.



Gainsco will make their Sprint-X debut with Jon Fogarty alongside Porsche Jedi Wolf Henzler. Do not underestimate the power of the Wolf.



Mathieu Jaminet replaces Laurens Vanthoor in the #14 with James Sofronas.



Local team DXDT joins the Pro/Am field with their Mercedes.



Both Absolute cars return, good news for those of us who found Mid Ohio's lack of Bentleys disturbing. The second Absolute Bentley is now driven by Andrew Kim and former F1 driver Will Stevens.



GTS features the return of the Ian Lacy Ginettas, making up for the absence of the PMG cars.



GMG and NOLAsport are each bringing a Porsche to the GTS field.



In the TC classes, the biggest news is the US debut of the Toyota 86 Cup car for Craig Stanton in TCA.



Last year's GT Qualifying Record by Alvaro Parente was 1:47.492, or almost fast enough to make the Kessel Run in less than 12 Parsecs.



As it's a Sprint-X weekend all races should be streamed, which means you'll be able to find the races you're looking for.



