Today, 22:04
JohnD
Veteran
 
JohnD's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2003
Location:
North West UK
Posts: 1,035
JohnD should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridJohnD should be qualifying in the top 5 on the grid
zero droop
Can anyone explain the 'why?' of zero droop for me, please?

I'm studying suspension, and receive the lesson to adjust (an FF in our workshop) for zero droop, front and 20-30mm droop back. I can't understand why, in corners, and the explanation is something like - it lets you go faster - which isn't an explanation.

I think I can understand this in a straight line start; as the car accelerates, weight transfers to the rear and the front lifts. If the suspension will not droop, then the weight transfer is limited, until the rear tyre reaction is so great as to lift the whole front end of the car. The tyres remain on the road as far as possible and steering is maintained.

But cornering? Weight transfers to the outer wheel, and that side of the suspension compresses, while the inner side would move into droop as the car rolls. But it can't, because it's already in zero-droop.

To me, and because the side forces are not lifting the whole car's front but only one corner, this would cause the typical Mini cornering stance, with the inner front wheel in the air, with no traction/grip at all.
Understeer is inevitable, but I am assured that this will keep the inner wheel on the ground, with little weight on it, to be sure, but enough to help prevent understeer.

As for rear droop at sucha small figure - Gok!

I'll be grateful for some discussion.
John
