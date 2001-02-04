Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
New Mini, heavy clutch.
Today I test drove a 52 plate Mini Cooper s today, 60,000 miles, agreeable price and in good enough cosmetic order.

It ran beautifully, with a quiet supercharger, the engine had no leaks and the oil was clean after 4,000 mile, really clean.

It has been in one family for most of its life and is quite peachy. No dealer is involved.

But........

The clutch is really quite heavy.

Does anyone have experience of this? Is it a fault or are they all heavy? Certainly it is heavier than a Mini One I used to borrow that was of the same age.

Is it a problem with the hydraulic clutch actuation?

Any comments would be welcomed.
"Racing is life. Anything before or after is just waiting"

Steve McQueen.
