Tourer Subscriber Veteran



Join Date: Aug 2003 Sideways Posts: 2,234

Quote: Terry S Originally Posted by



Also do not include the remuneration of the CEO and senior management as found in all public company financial reports.



http://media3.speedcafe.com/wp-conte...16_Digital.pdf Interesting that this report has just been released today, yet all the directors and auditors reports are dated 21 April. Why the delay?Also do not include the remuneration of the CEO and senior management as found in all public company financial reports.



Public Companies have different reporting requirements on salaries - that's why they are reported they way they are. No need for CAMS or anyone else to publicly list what individual deals are. It's an Annual Report with the financial report one part only. This type of delay is not uncommon, it takes a whole to put these reports together but agree that sooner would have been nicer.Public Companies have different reporting requirements on salaries - that's why they are reported they way they are. No need for CAMS or anyone else to publicly list what individual deals are.