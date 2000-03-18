Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
[VASC17R5R6] WD40 SuperSprint, Phillip Island: 21-23 Apr
Only 2 weeks since the circus was in Tasmania, turning beautifully crafted pieces of machinery into big, crinkled, expensive piles of junk...

Some big work on before the round..

Tekno with a car and driver to rebuild..
BJR with a main game & two Dunlop cars to rebuild..
NisMoAu with a car to rebuild..
LDM with two cars to rebuild..

And three of those (#3,#15,#19) may have met their last race track!

Plus rebuilding the spare parts supply like GRM.. they cant have any spare panels left...!

Back to more fun things..

Who will win at a track that focuses on grunt and superior handling balance? The usual suspects in 888 & DJRTP should be near the front...

Who else will surprise.. BJR may, one or more of the prodrive army...

Is there a smokey out there?

And who will drive #3 this round...?
DJRTP have shown now that what they are doing is no Fluke !
I expect them and 888 to figure well
