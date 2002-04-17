Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Today, 13:26   #1
Speed-King
Veteran
 
Join Date: Jan 2007
Location:
Wuerzburg,Germany
Posts: 6,720
The World's most important touring car race
Here's something I was thinking about while waking up from my post-Bathurst nap:

In GT-racing, there are some unquestionable marque events like the 12h of Bathurst and the 24h races at Spa and the Nürburgring, not to mention Le Mans (though the GTs are rather overshadowed by the LMPs there). These big races far outshine the regular season rounds of any of the national and international GT-series.

In touring cars on the other hand, it all seems very 'flat'. There's very few standout races that are for some reason or another more important or prestigious than the rest of the regular season rounds. If I had to name two standouts it would probably be the Bathurst 1000 and the Guia Race at Macao, though the latter has been very much demoted to the status of a regular - if more chaotic - WTCC or TCR round in recent years. Back before the 2000s I guess Spa was a pretty big deal when it was still a touring car race, but by now that's of course ancient history.

So - can you guys think of any other candidates for the title of the "World's most Important TC race"?

And absent any worthy candidates: How and where could one create a touring car only event that would rival the international importance of the big GT-battles?
Today, 13:54   #2
pimmy
Racer
 
Join Date: Sep 2014
England
Witney
Posts: 257
I suppose Bathurst & Macau are the only big events now, like you mentioned. The rest either no longer exist, or are run for a different type of racing. The Fuji InterTEC and the Tourist Trophy being examples of each.

I know we have the Touring Car Endurance Series in Europe now, but I'd also like to see some professional long distance races outside of Australia.
Today, 14:56   #3
fieldodreams79
Veteran
 
fieldodreams79's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2007
United States
The Dirty South
Posts: 7,180
Not too many years ago, Trans Am held a decent bit of importance. Perhaps that's national bias coming out and we're taking races, not series.

A track like Road Atlanta or similar might end up being too quick for prototypes in the near future and I could see a certain track, like the Ring catering to GT /TC only events in the next 10 years...
Today, 14:56   #4
Lando
Rookie
 
Join Date: Oct 2016
Posts: 29
None.

But Macau is probably the one coming closest to this.
Today, 15:07   #5
S griffin
Veteran
 
Join Date: Jul 2013
Posts: 1,826
Bathurst and Macau, none others really stand out
Today, 15:17   #6
Racing Harz
Racer
 
Join Date: Jun 2013
Germany
Herzberg am Harz
Posts: 424
Bathurst 1000!
