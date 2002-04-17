The World's most important touring car race

Speed-King Veteran

Here's something I was thinking about while waking up from my post-Bathurst nap:



In GT-racing, there are some unquestionable marque events like the 12h of Bathurst and the 24h races at Spa and the Nürburgring, not to mention Le Mans (though the GTs are rather overshadowed by the LMPs there). These big races far outshine the regular season rounds of any of the national and international GT-series.



In touring cars on the other hand, it all seems very 'flat'. There's very few standout races that are for some reason or another more important or prestigious than the rest of the regular season rounds. If I had to name two standouts it would probably be the Bathurst 1000 and the Guia Race at Macao, though the latter has been very much demoted to the status of a regular - if more chaotic - WTCC or TCR round in recent years. Back before the 2000s I guess Spa was a pretty big deal when it was still a touring car race, but by now that's of course ancient history.



So - can you guys think of any other candidates for the title of the "World's most Important TC race"?



