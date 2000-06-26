Jasmes Warburton quits as cEO

peckstar Veteran

James Warburton to leave Supercars



from supercars site - part of his statement



Quote: STATEMENT FROM JAMES WARBURTON



With a heavy heart, I advise the 2017 season (and year) will be my last as CEO of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.



It has been an honour and a privilege to work with such inspiring people within the Supercars family and to lead a sport of which I have been a fan since the age of five.



