Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Saloon & Sportscar Racing > Australasian Touring Cars.
Reload this Page Jasmes Warburton quits as cEO
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Australasian Touring Cars. | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 21:02 (Ref:3774374)   #1
peckstar
Veteran
 
Join Date: May 2004
Cayman Islands
Posts: 14,937
peckstar has a lot of promise if they can keep it on the circuit!
Jasmes Warburton quits as cEO
behind the news ltd paywallhowever

Supercars bombshell as chief executive James Warburton quits

Quote:
JAMES Warburton has quit as Supercars chief executive after rejecting a new deal to continue in the role beyond this year.
peckstar is online now  
__________________
Scott and Chaz 1-2 in 2017

well that's my hope
Quote
Old Today, 21:21 (Ref:3774378)   #2
peckstar
Veteran
 
Join Date: May 2004
Cayman Islands
Posts: 14,937
peckstar has a lot of promise if they can keep it on the circuit!
James Warburton to leave Supercars

from supercars site - part of his statement

Quote:
STATEMENT FROM JAMES WARBURTON

With a heavy heart, I advise the 2017 season (and year) will be my last as CEO of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

It has been an honour and a privilege to work with such inspiring people within the Supercars family and to lead a sport of which I have been a fan since the age of five.

I am truly in awe of the passion and commitment across the entire industry and the dedication to entertain our fans and am blessed to have made a host of lifelong friends from the experience.
peckstar is online now  
__________________
Scott and Chaz 1-2 in 2017

well that's my hope
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Australasian Touring Cars. | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Australasian Touring Cars. | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
Warburton Going...??? GTRMagic Australasian Touring Cars. 22 22 Dec 2016 08:06
James Warburton declares V8 Supercars the best motorsports product on the planet mayhem Australasian Touring Cars. 122 24 May 2016 03:15
"Warburton determined to get V8s back up to speed" - Fin Review GTRMagic Australasian Touring Cars. 125 25 Sep 2013 12:08
Craig out as CART CEO papisfan ChampCar World Series 22 26 Jun 2000 12:46


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 21:38.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.