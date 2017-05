claude2cv Racer

Join Date: Feb 2014 Posts: 193

Quote: Pilgrimage Originally Posted by



In 26 years of the event I've never done the driver's parade. Have I been missing out and should I stick it on the schedule for this year? - any suggestions welcome.



We'll be camping at Blue Nord so need to think about transport too as I'm sure we will all want to have a drink and not have the burden of driving/ parking. For the first time in years we are arriving on the Thursday (not the Friday)In 26 years of the event I've never done the driver's parade. Have I been missing out and should I stick it on the schedule for this year? - any suggestions welcome.We'll be camping at Blue Nord so need to think about transport too as I'm sure we will all want to have a drink and not have the burden of driving/ parking.

At least if you go you can say you have seen it. It is part of the week, but having done it a couple of times I am happy to sit in the camp site these days. You can get the tram there and back, but of course that is a bit of a hike from Bleu Nord, maybe 20 minutes depending on which part of that site you are on.



One thing I would not miss these days is the Great British Welcome at Saint Saturnin on the Friday morning. Fantastic variety of cars, with this year's theme being Marcos.



Sean At least if you go you can say you have seen it. It is part of the week, but having done it a couple of times I am happy to sit in the camp site these days. You can get the tram there and back, but of course that is a bit of a hike from Bleu Nord, maybe 20 minutes depending on which part of that site you are on.One thing I would not miss these days is the Great British Welcome at Saint Saturnin on the Friday morning. Fantastic variety of cars, with this year's theme being Marcos.Sean