2018 WEC Season Neveu talks about future calendars.

Mexico and Bahrein could be out of that .

The season could have 8, 9 or 10 races.

The length of races is also under discussion, shorter races, a longer race, or a big race at the end of the season are some possibilities.

GTE Pro Qualifying Races could take place as soon as next year.



