Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: Classic Cars Monthly Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Historic Racing & Motorsport History > Historic Racing Today
Reload this Page Phillip Island Classic 2017 event images
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Historic Racing Today | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 14:52 (Ref:3725046)   #1
speedy27
Rookie
 
Join Date: Sep 2008
Location:
Australia
Posts: 45
speedy27 should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Phillip Island Classic 2017 event images
For anyone interested in comprehensive photo coverage from this awesome annual event, a link to a collection of my pics can be found here! https://www.flickr.c...157680285661661

Sequence of event coverage and a results link to help you with vehicle IDs, where necessary, is as follows :

Album description

Accredited event photographer.

Sequence of images displayed is as follows :
- Highlights (all categories - approx. 200 images)
- 1970's 80's racing single seaters (incl. Formula 1, F5000, Formula Atlantic / Pacific / Mondial & AF2)
- Group A & Group C Touring Cars
- 1960's racing and sports racing cars, S2000 & Formula Vee
- Group N Historic Touring Cars (to 1972) all classes
- 1970's & 80's racing sports cars (incl. WSC , Australian Sports Car Championship & Invited Cars)
- Formula Ford
- Group S Production sports cars (to 1977)
- Racing and sports racing cars (up to 1960)
- Regularity & other

Results at the following link :
racing.natsoft.com.au/results/
- select Circuit Racing
- for track select 'Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit'
- event is '28th Phillip Island Classic Festival Of Motorsport' on 19/03/2017


'Hope you enjoy them
Peter
speedy27 is offline  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Historic Racing Today | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Historic Racing Today | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
Phillip Island Classic 2014 - event images speedy27 Historic Racing Today 8 18 Apr 2014 15:03
[V8SC09R21&22] The Island 300, Phillip Island Go Harder. Australasian Touring Cars. 303 13 Nov 2009 04:59
Phillip Island Classic 1-2 March PVDA Historic Racing Today 2 25 Feb 2003 09:54
Phillip Island Classic 1-2 March PVDA Trackside 1 25 Feb 2003 05:53


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 16:31.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.