Phillip Island Classic 2017 event images For anyone interested in comprehensive photo coverage from this awesome annual event, a link to a collection of my pics can be found here!



Sequence of event coverage and a results link to help you with vehicle IDs, where necessary, is as follows :



Album description



Accredited event photographer.



Sequence of images displayed is as follows :

- Highlights (all categories - approx. 200 images)

- 1970's 80's racing single seaters (incl. Formula 1, F5000, Formula Atlantic / Pacific / Mondial & AF2)

- Group A & Group C Touring Cars

- 1960's racing and sports racing cars, S2000 & Formula Vee

- Group N Historic Touring Cars (to 1972) all classes

- 1970's & 80's racing sports cars (incl. WSC , Australian Sports Car Championship & Invited Cars)

- Formula Ford

- Group S Production sports cars (to 1977)

- Racing and sports racing cars (up to 1960)

- Regularity & other



Results at the following link :

racing.natsoft.com.au/results/

- select Circuit Racing

- for track select 'Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit'

- event is '28th Phillip Island Classic Festival Of Motorsport' on 19/03/2017





'Hope you enjoy them

