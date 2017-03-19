Phillip Island Classic 2017 event images

For anyone interested in comprehensive photo coverage from this awesome annual event, a link to a collection of my pics can be found here! https://www.flickr.c...157680285661661
Sequence of event coverage and a results link to help you with vehicle IDs, where necessary, is as follows :
Album description
Accredited event photographer.
Sequence of images displayed is as follows :
- Highlights (all categories - approx. 200 images)
- 1970's 80's racing single seaters (incl. Formula 1, F5000, Formula Atlantic / Pacific / Mondial & AF2)
- Group A & Group C Touring Cars
- 1960's racing and sports racing cars, S2000 & Formula Vee
- Group N Historic Touring Cars (to 1972) all classes
- 1970's & 80's racing sports cars (incl. WSC , Australian Sports Car Championship & Invited Cars)
- Formula Ford
- Group S Production sports cars (to 1977)
- Racing and sports racing cars (up to 1960)
- Regularity & other
Results at the following link :
racing.natsoft.com.au/results/
- select Circuit Racing
- for track select 'Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit'
- event is '28th Phillip Island Classic Festival Of Motorsport' on 19/03/2017
'Hope you enjoy them
Peter