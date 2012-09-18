Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
ASFC17 R10 Sandown (UPDATED)



After penalties... Sorry Folks...

Top Ten
PTeamOwnerPts
1PaperMan MotorsportGM10714
2Pascofi Motorsportpascofi m-sport642
3Zoom Motorsporttwinwebbers624
4Silvercrest RacingAccident570
5Axeman Performance RacingAxeman444546
5Lightning CometsRazor546
7Minnamurra Racing ServicesTourer522
7TGI RacingProfessor522
9Duff RacingScrut516
9RedZed RacingRedZedMikey516

Hard Charger Award (For Most Positions Gained This Round)
PaperMan Motorsport, , , , , +6 Places


Biggest Loser Award (For Most Positions Lost This Round)
Muta Taskurapu Racing, , , -6 Places


Standings To Date
Pos.TeamOwnerPtsGap+/-ThisR.
1Racing HarzRacing Harz4507  498
1Shogun AutosportHelix4507  498
3Team Antrodemus El Cribbo MotorsportJust Do It!4315-192 498
4Axeman Performance RacingAxeman4444299-16 546
5Duff RacingScrut4234-65 516
6PaperMan MotorsportGM104126-1086714
7Lightning CometsRazor4105-21-1546
8Zoom Motorsporttwinwebbers4059-461624
9All-American RacersMatt3924-1351498
9Team 'Tallicaford713924 1498
11BlueBlood MotorsportBlueBlood3807-1173498
12Eagle MotorsportBiggy G3805-2-5348
13Team GAZ170Gaz1703763-42 366
14Muta Taskurapu RacingF J Nedos3753-10-6312
15B.F. & I Racing Teamfomoco3747-6 498
16Minnamurra Racing ServicesTourer3711-36 522
16TGI RacingProfessor3711  522
18Shane's Signs Racingmtpanorama3693-18-2504
19Brendon EngineeringProRacer3591-102 450
20Silvercrest RacingAccident3538-534570
21RedZed RacingRedZedMikey3531-72516
22Pascofi Motorsportpascofi m-sport3480-515642
23Yeah The Boyz RacingLD22443453-27-3354
24Straight Line Entrepreneurship RacingGTRMagic3345-108-3282
25Muznik RacingMuznik3340-5-3288
26Cecil Engineeringmceci13267-73-1366
27MYTOY Motorsportcoln723204-631372
28DC Racing SAMadd_Dogg883096-108-2228
29Cooper Racing Teamjoey313003-93 366
30Happy Dragon TeamMVMotorsportMattV2703-300 126
