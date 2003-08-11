rdjones Take That Fan Veteran



LMP1 where do we go from here? 

Following the news from Porsche this morning, the question has to be asked where do we go here?



I see from Sportscar365 that TMG are having an "emergency meeting", but I do think Toyota will stay as the technology they are using is being passed into there road cars.



The Peugeot rumor will not go away but there is no way they are going to be ready for 2018, so it might be 2019 before we see them.



What about BMW we know they are coming into GTE next year but where they meant to be building a P1 Hybrid as well for 2020 when the new regs come into force.



But I think for P1 to survive the old style "garagistes" need to come in a give the class some backbone. We know that Ginetta will coming out to play and there are the rumored cars from Dallara/SNP and Perrinn. But who else is out there?



I have just been looking at the entry for my first Le Mans in 2002 and there where private entries from Riley & Scott, Dome ,Lola , Panoz, Courage, Dallara and Ascari. It is interesting to see how times have changed.



