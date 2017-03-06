Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Antrodemus Supercars Fantasy Championship
ASFC17 R5 Winton
Today, 10:24
Veggie ASFC17 R5 Winton


Top Ten
PTeamOwnerPts
1Racing HarzRacing Harz519
1Shogun AutosportHelix519
1Team Antrodemus El Cribbo MotorsportJust Do It!519
4Zoom Motorsporttwinwebbers498
5Muta Taskurapu RacingF J Nedos492
6Axeman Performance RacingAxeman444459
7Duff RacingScrut444
8Eagle MotorsportBiggy G435
9Lightning CometsRazor432
10Minnamurra Racing ServicesTourer429
10TGI RacingProfessor429

Hard Charger Award (For Most Positions Gained This Round)
Zoom Motorsport, , , +12 Places

That team line up change really made a difference to this result!

Biggest Loser Award (For Most Positions Lost This Round)
BlueBlood Motorsport, DC Racing SA, , -9 Places


Standings To Date
Pos.TeamOwnerPtsGap+/-ThisR.
1Duff RacingScrut2095  444
2Racing HarzRacing Harz2092-3 519
2Shogun AutosportHelix2092  519
4Lightning CometsRazor1998-94 432
5Team Antrodemus El Cribbo MotorsportJust Do It!1900-981519
6Axeman Performance RacingAxeman4441836-641459
7Eagle MotorsportBiggy G1810-261435
8Minnamurra Racing ServicesTourer1803-71429
8TGI RacingProfessor1803 1429
10Team GAZ170Gaz1701786-171420
11Muta Taskurapu RacingF J Nedos1773-133492
12Zoom Motorsporttwinwebbers1674-9912498
13Brendon EngineeringProRacer1662-122402
14BlueBlood MotorsportBlueBlood1659-3-9240
15RedZed RacingRedZedMikey1557-102-3252
16Straight Line Entrepreneurship RacingGTRMagic1530-2710423
17Muznik RacingMuznik1528-26343
18MYTOY Motorsportcoln721521-7-2297
19Yeah The Boyz RacingLD22441512-9-6222
20All-American RacersMatt1509-3-3309
20B.F. & I Racing Teamfomoco1509 -3309
20Team 'Tallicaford711509 -3309
23PaperMan MotorsportGM101495-14-1307
24Shane's Signs Racingmtpanorama1476-19-3279
25Silvercrest RacingAccident1441-354411
26DC Racing SAMadd_Dogg881413-28-9213
27Pascofi Motorsportpascofi m-sport1404-9-2282
28Happy Dragon TeamMVMotorsportMattV1338-66-1273
29Cecil Engineeringmceci11290-48-1258
30Cooper Racing Teamjoey311203-87 210
Lawrence Garfield: I love money. I love money more than the things it can buy. There's only one thing I love more than money. You know what that is? OTHER PEOPLE'S MONEY.
