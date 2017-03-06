Home
Today, 10:24 (Ref:3734870)
#
1
GTRMagic
Race Official
1% Club
Join Date: Dec 2002
Sell me this pen....
Posts: 41,475
ASFC17 R5 Winton
Top Ten
P
Team
Owner
Pts
1
Racing Harz
Racing Harz
519
1
Shogun Autosport
Helix
519
1
Team Antrodemus El Cribbo Motorsport
Just Do It!
519
4
Zoom Motorsport
twinwebbers
498
5
Muta Taskurapu Racing
F J Nedos
492
6
Axeman Performance Racing
Axeman444
459
7
Duff Racing
Scrut
444
8
Eagle Motorsport
Biggy G
435
9
Lightning Comets
Razor
432
10
Minnamurra Racing Services
Tourer
429
10
TGI Racing
Professor
429
Hard Charger Award (For Most Positions Gained This Round)
Zoom Motorsport, , , +12 Places
That team line up change really made a difference to this result!
Biggest Loser Award (For Most Positions Lost This Round)
BlueBlood Motorsport, DC Racing SA, , -9 Places
Standings To Date
Pos.
Team
Owner
Pts
Gap
+/-
ThisR.
1
Duff Racing
Scrut
2095
444
2
Racing Harz
Racing Harz
2092
-3
519
2
Shogun Autosport
Helix
2092
519
4
Lightning Comets
Razor
1998
-94
432
5
Team Antrodemus El Cribbo Motorsport
Just Do It!
1900
-98
1
519
6
Axeman Performance Racing
Axeman444
1836
-64
1
459
7
Eagle Motorsport
Biggy G
1810
-26
1
435
8
Minnamurra Racing Services
Tourer
1803
-7
1
429
8
TGI Racing
Professor
1803
1
429
10
Team GAZ170
Gaz170
1786
-17
1
420
11
Muta Taskurapu Racing
F J Nedos
1773
-13
3
492
12
Zoom Motorsport
twinwebbers
1674
-99
12
498
13
Brendon Engineering
ProRacer
1662
-12
2
402
14
BlueBlood Motorsport
BlueBlood
1659
-3
-9
240
15
RedZed Racing
RedZedMikey
1557
-102
-3
252
16
Straight Line Entrepreneurship Racing
GTRMagic
1530
-27
10
423
17
Muznik Racing
Muznik
1528
-2
6
343
18
MYTOY Motorsport
coln72
1521
-7
-2
297
19
Yeah The Boyz Racing
LD2244
1512
-9
-6
222
20
All-American Racers
Matt
1509
-3
-3
309
20
B.F. & I Racing Team
fomoco
1509
-3
309
20
Team 'Tallica
ford71
1509
-3
309
23
PaperMan Motorsport
GM10
1495
-14
-1
307
24
Shane's Signs Racing
mtpanorama
1476
-19
-3
279
25
Silvercrest Racing
Accident
1441
-35
4
411
26
DC Racing SA
Madd_Dogg88
1413
-28
-9
213
27
Pascofi Motorsport
pascofi m-sport
1404
-9
-2
282
28
Happy Dragon TeamMVMotorsport
MattV
1338
-66
-1
273
29
Cecil Engineering
mceci1
1290
-48
-1
258
30
Cooper Racing Team
joey31
1203
-87
210
Lawrence Garfield: I love money. I love money more than the things it can buy. There's only one thing I love more than money. You know what that is? OTHER PEOPLE'S MONEY.
