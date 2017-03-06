GTRMagic Race Official Race Official 1% Club



Join Date: Dec 2002 Sell me this pen.... Posts: 41,475

ASFC17 R5 Winton <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script>



Top Ten

P Team Owner Pts 1 Racing Harz Racing Harz 519 1 Shogun Autosport Helix 519 1 Team Antrodemus El Cribbo Motorsport Just Do It! 519 4 Zoom Motorsport twinwebbers 498 5 Muta Taskurapu Racing F J Nedos 492 6 Axeman Performance Racing Axeman444 459 7 Duff Racing Scrut 444 8 Eagle Motorsport Biggy G 435 9 Lightning Comets Razor 432 10 Minnamurra Racing Services Tourer 429 10 TGI Racing Professor 429

Hard Charger Award (For Most Positions Gained This Round)

Zoom Motorsport, , , +12 Places



That team line up change really made a difference to this result!



Biggest Loser Award (For Most Positions Lost This Round)

BlueBlood Motorsport, DC Racing SA, , -9 Places





Standings To Date

Pos. Team Owner Pts Gap +/- ThisR. 1 Duff Racing Scrut 2095 444 2 Racing Harz Racing Harz 2092 -3 519 2 Shogun Autosport Helix 2092 519 4 Lightning Comets Razor 1998 -94 432 5 Team Antrodemus El Cribbo Motorsport Just Do It! 1900 -98 1 519 6 Axeman Performance Racing Axeman444 1836 -64 1 459 7 Eagle Motorsport Biggy G 1810 -26 1 435 8 Minnamurra Racing Services Tourer 1803 -7 1 429 8 TGI Racing Professor 1803 1 429 10 Team GAZ170 Gaz170 1786 -17 1 420 11 Muta Taskurapu Racing F J Nedos 1773 -13 3 492 12 Zoom Motorsport twinwebbers 1674 -99 12 498 13 Brendon Engineering ProRacer 1662 -12 2 402 14 BlueBlood Motorsport BlueBlood 1659 -3 -9 240 15 RedZed Racing RedZedMikey 1557 -102 -3 252 16 Straight Line Entrepreneurship Racing GTRMagic 1530 -27 10 423 17 Muznik Racing Muznik 1528 -2 6 343 18 MYTOY Motorsport coln72 1521 -7 -2 297 19 Yeah The Boyz Racing LD2244 1512 -9 -6 222 20 All-American Racers Matt 1509 -3 -3 309 20 B.F. & I Racing Team fomoco 1509 -3 309 20 Team 'Tallica ford71 1509 -3 309 23 PaperMan Motorsport GM10 1495 -14 -1 307 24 Shane's Signs Racing mtpanorama 1476 -19 -3 279 25 Silvercrest Racing Accident 1441 -35 4 411 26 DC Racing SA Madd_Dogg88 1413 -28 -9 213 27 Pascofi Motorsport pascofi m-sport 1404 -9 -2 282 28 Happy Dragon TeamMVMotorsport MattV 1338 -66 -1 273 29 Cecil Engineering mceci1 1290 -48 -1 258 30 Cooper Racing Team joey31 1203 -87 210 Zoom Motorsport, , , +12 PlacesThat team line up change really made a difference to this result!BlueBlood Motorsport, DC Racing SA, , -9 Places