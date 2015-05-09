Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Australasian Touring Cars.
[VASC17R11R12] CrownBet Darwin SuperSprint: 16-18 Jun
Australasian Touring Cars.
Today, 10:46   #1
GTRMagic
Race Official
Join Date: Dec 2002
Australia
Sell me this pen....
Posts: 41,475
Dessert [VASC17R11R12] CrownBet Darwin SuperSprint: 16-18 Jun
A 27 car field arrives in Darwin in 4 weeks for this event

Mr Le Brocq joins the regular field in his wildcarded GoGetta Nissan Altima.

Given Mr Davies' demonstration of speed in his older spec car at Winton, it will be a brave person that doesn't expect the colourful Nissan not to be the 2nd or 3rd best Altima this weekend.

We have a strong challenge at the front of the field... 888 and DJRTP going blow for blow.. with one of the prodrive cars, and maybe the lead GRM unit clogging up the front of the field.

Expect there will be more of the same players at the front...

Any bets on where WP will end up?
Today, 10:53   #2
Umai Naa
Join Date: Dec 2011
Posts: 4,340
No doubting JLB will be one of the quicker Nissans out there. MWM have been going in their own direction with setup on both cars at the last few outings.

Status quo for the rest, I would think. The usual bunch up the pointy end. With a BJR car in the mix.

WR tend to run strongly here, so I'd expect either car to have some sort of meaningful pace. Whether they can stay out of strife or not, is another thing.
Today, 11:08   #3
mayhem
Join Date: Mar 2003
Aruba
On that Island in LOST.
Posts: 2,155
Will Lowndes be able to find some qualifying speed?
Today, 11:24   #4
LD2244
Join Date: Dec 2016
Location:
Newcastle, NSW
Posts: 683
It's 28 entries Macauley is racing at Hidden Valley as well
Australasian Touring Cars.
