[VASC17R11R12] CrownBet Darwin SuperSprint: 16-18 Jun

A 27 car field arrives in Darwin in 4 weeks for this event



Mr Le Brocq joins the regular field in his wildcarded GoGetta Nissan Altima.



Given Mr Davies' demonstration of speed in his older spec car at Winton, it will be a brave person that doesn't expect the colourful Nissan not to be the 2nd or 3rd best Altima this weekend.



We have a strong challenge at the front of the field... 888 and DJRTP going blow for blow.. with one of the prodrive cars, and maybe the lead GRM unit clogging up the front of the field.



Expect there will be more of the same players at the front...



