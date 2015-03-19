Mechanic Z Veteran



Pirelli World Challenge Rounds 6 & 7: CTMP (Mosport) Pirelli World Challenge takes to the legendary Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, better known as Mosport, next week to kick off the first of two straight race weekends for the series.

101 entries are on the preliminary list, with 32 in Sprint-X, 20 in GTS and 49 in the TC classes.

R. Ferri has added their old 458 GT3 as a Pro-Am entry for ALMS legend Terry Borcheller and Marc Muzzo. Daniel Mancinelli has a new co-driver, Niccolo Schiro, TR3 Racing.



Schedule



Entry List



Live Stream (World Challenge site)



Live Stream (motortrendondemand.com)



Live Timing and Scoring



Track Map



Weather (racecastweather.com)



