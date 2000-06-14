Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Today, 06:41
john ruston
Join Date: Feb 2004
Retired roaming
Posts: 4,341
2017. 1000 Mile Trial
The entry shows the growth in Pre War Rally participation
The Hero organisation have spent three years building the rally despite its unfortunate timing in the calendar and has gone from about 20 entrants to oversubscribed this year at 65 cars. We can only do it in none LMC years.
We have two cars entered with Gareth Burnett in the competitive one and me jogging round using it as a jog rather than a rally.
If anyone wants a five day jaunt with me just send a pm or post on here as am still looking for navigator . My usual three are either working or watching the Lions in NZ
Wait for the rush of applications!
