2017. 1000 Mile Trial The entry shows the growth in Pre War Rally participation

The Hero organisation have spent three years building the rally despite its unfortunate timing in the calendar and has gone from about 20 entrants to oversubscribed this year at 65 cars. We can only do it in none LMC years.

We have two cars entered with Gareth Burnett in the competitive one and me jogging round using it as a jog rather than a rally.

If anyone wants a five day jaunt with me just send a pm or post on here as am still looking for navigator . My usual three are either working or watching the Lions in NZ

