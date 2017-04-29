Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Russian Grand Prix - Predictions Contest 2017 - Round 4 of 20 - Results
As a reminder, here were your predictions for Sochi: http://tentenths.com/forum/showthread.php?t=150086

Quite a close round this time out with me becoming the first multiple winner this season on 100 points. The championship is wide open with six competitors within 20 points.

What happened

Nobody predicted Bottas's win, with 6 competitors placing him in fourth. Nobody guessed the exact top 3 in qualifying this time, even in the incorrect order. Most got 8 out of 10 drivers correct in the top 10, all inevitably including Ricciardo as one of the wrong ones. Nobody bet on Mercedes getting the fastest pitstop this time; they were the team to most regularly challenge Williams on this front last year. 4 people guessed that the race would be predicted a 5, while 8 correctly saw Ferrari as a team of the Grand Prix.

Russian Grand Prix Results

1. Bottas
2. Vettel
3. Räikkönen
4. Hamilton
5. Verstappen
6. Pérez
7. Ocon
8. Hulkenberg
9. Massa
10. Sainz

Qualifying
1. Vettel
2. Räikkönen
3. Bottas

Fastest lap: Räikkönen
Fastest pitstop: Mercedes
Weather: Dry
formula1.com Driver of the Day: Bottas
Driver of the Grand Prix: Bottas
Team of the Grand Prix: Ferrari and Force India
Rate the Grand Prix: 5

Russian Grand Prix Predictions Contest Results

1. Born Racer 100
2. Born Racer Fan 98
3. F1Guy 96
4. stripedcat 93
5. wolfhound 89
6. karting 88
= smellysocks 88
8. Grandpa_Rob 92
9. Notso Swift 77

Championship Standings after Round 4 of 20

1. stripedcat 400
2. Born Racer 388
3. Born Racer Fan 386
4. karting 384
5. wolfhound 380
= smellysocks 380
7. F1Guy 374
8. Notso Swift 343
9. Grandpa_Rob 333
10. steve_r 275
11. Greem 179
12. Inigo Montoya 157
13. Skam85 76
14. Oldtony 70
Quote:
Originally Posted by Born Racer View Post
Quite a close round this time out with me becoming the first multiple winner this season on 100 points.
Well done BR.
