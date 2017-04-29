Born Racer Race Official Race Official Veteran



Russian Grand Prix - Predictions Contest 2017 - Round 4 of 20 - Results

As a reminder, here were your predictions for Sochi:



Quite a close round this time out with me becoming the first multiple winner this season on 100 points. The championship is wide open with six competitors within 20 points.



What happened



Nobody predicted Bottas's win, with 6 competitors placing him in fourth. Nobody guessed the exact top 3 in qualifying this time, even in the incorrect order. Most got 8 out of 10 drivers correct in the top 10, all inevitably including Ricciardo as one of the wrong ones. Nobody bet on Mercedes getting the fastest pitstop this time; they were the team to most regularly challenge Williams on this front last year. 4 people guessed that the race would be predicted a 5, while 8 correctly saw Ferrari as a team of the Grand Prix.



Russian Grand Prix Results



1. Bottas

2. Vettel

3. Räikkönen

4. Hamilton

5. Verstappen

6. Pérez

7. Ocon

8. Hulkenberg

9. Massa

10. Sainz



Qualifying

1. Vettel

2. Räikkönen

3. Bottas



Fastest lap: Räikkönen

Fastest pitstop: Mercedes

Weather: Dry

formula1.com Driver of the Day: Bottas

Driver of the Grand Prix: Bottas

Team of the Grand Prix: Ferrari and Force India

Rate the Grand Prix: 5



Russian Grand Prix Predictions Contest Results



1. Born Racer 100

2. Born Racer Fan 98

3. F1Guy 96

4. stripedcat 93

5. wolfhound 89

6. karting 88

= smellysocks 88

8. Grandpa_Rob 92

9. Notso Swift 77



Championship Standings after Round 4 of 20



1. stripedcat 400

2. Born Racer 388

3. Born Racer Fan 386

4. karting 384

5. wolfhound 380

= smellysocks 380

7. F1Guy 374

8. Notso Swift 343

9. Grandpa_Rob 333

10. steve_r 275

11. Greem 179

12. Inigo Montoya 157

13. Skam85 76

