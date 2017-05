krzaki Rookie

Magnetti Marelli software comunication problem Hello.

We bought car with Magnetti standalone and we get very old laptop with

software vision wintax and axon but without installer files

We had change mainboard in laptop and now I dont connect to ecu

Vision try connection but doesnt effect

Wintax try to download logs and Marvel change for green but I dont see any logs



I needs Vision4 lite installer version 4.17 and Wintax 3.

We want install on new laptop...



