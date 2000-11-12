ESTORIL HISTORIC FESTIVAL

Location: Estoril, Portugal ) will draw competitors to this new event. May cause difficulty for some with the established Portimao meeting a week later, or make it an excuse for a two week break...



Also features the final round of the FJ FIA Lurani trophy. With the beaches and hotels of Cascais close by, Masters Historic Racing are hoping that the lure of some October sun (in theory) will draw competitors to this new event. May cause difficulty for some with the established Portimao meeting a week later, or make it an excuse for a two week break...Also features the final round of the FJ FIA Lurani trophy.