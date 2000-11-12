Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
ESTORIL HISTORIC FESTIVAL
Calendar: Historic Racing
Mike Bell
Race Official
  
21 Oct 2017 to 22 Oct 2017 07:00 to 19:00
*The times shown may change, depending on DST settings
Location: Estoril, Portugal
With the beaches and hotels of Cascais close by, Masters Historic Racing are hoping that the lure of some October sun (in theory ) will draw competitors to this new event. May cause difficulty for some with the established Portimao meeting a week later, or make it an excuse for a two week break...

Also features the final round of the FJ FIA Lurani trophy.
There are no replies to show.
