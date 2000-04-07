Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Today, 17:02
sssssssss
Veteran
 
Join Date: Jun 2007
Posts: 939
sssssssss should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Le Mans Data
does anyone have any idea of where could detailed information like this: http://fiawec.alkamelsystems.com/ be found about the pre-2011 races?

i have a pretty good archive of data like this for the races back to 2007, but nothing before that. i would especially be interested in the late '90s and early 2000s.

also, does anyone have any recorded footage of the audi live stream from 2015, with their telemetry data overlay? i couldn't find anything like that anywhere. there's a lot of it from 2012, 2013 and 2016, some 2014 as well, but no 2015 at all (when they were the fastest).

any info appreciated!
